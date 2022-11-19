With Fritz and Tiafoe, USA favorite against Italy incerottata – OA Sport

Here we are, from the 22nd to the 27th of November it will take place in Malaga (Spain) Davis Cup Finals 2022. The title will also be challenged by Italy, which will make its debut on Thursday, November 24 in the quarter-finals against the United States. For the Azzurri, it’s expected to be a really tough match, Especially given the various aches and pains that our standard bearers experience.

as it’s known , Indeed, the number 2 in our country will be missing, which is Jannik Sinner, who had to abandon this appointment due to a strained tendon in his index finger. In addition to, Even Matteo Berrettini is not at his best Because of a foot problem that arose during the ATP 250 tournament in Naples, the Romanian left and will try in every way to recover in time for this very important match.

The most worrying thing is that the Azzurri will face players of high quality. Taylor Fritz Currently in the semi-finals at the 2022 ATP Finals after defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Francis Tiafoe who recently reached the semi-finals at the 2022 US Open and then lost the ATP Final in Tokyo to Fritz, They are actually two excellent singles players. If double players are added Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock (No. 3 and 43 respectively in even order), two interpreters of specialization, One is aware of the very complex challenge that Italy will have to face.

Much will depend on the circumstances of Matteo Berrettini and the second player in singles, who will most likely be Lorenzo Musetti. (New from elimination in the group stage of the Next Generation ATP Finals). The achievement of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini will be needed later In doubles if you find yourself tied after the first two matches. The word now moves to the field the supreme judge of the sport, Hoping to be able to witness an Italian victory.

Photo: La Presse