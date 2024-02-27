Interest rates are falling, and the rush for loans and mortgages (even with subrogations) is declining. Guide

special offer
The season for interest rate cuts is approaching. Let it be Late spring or early summerUnless there are new sudden inflationary shocks, the Fed and ECB will lower the cost of money, and this will lead to many changes. Not only will loan and mortgage costs fall (they are already falling in anticipation, as solutions flourish), but the current account yield scenario will also change. In recent months there has been an increase in lucrative offers, but this trend is precisely followedIncrease rate, with corresponding profits for banks. now The scenario could changeso these may be the last months to take advantage of the most advantageous offers.
Lagarde talks about the European Union's spending: 800 billion annually on carbon dioxide, and 75 billion on defense
