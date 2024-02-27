February 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Switzerland needs to build more houses

Switzerland needs to build more houses

Karen Hines February 27, 2024 2 min read

Not all of Europe is experiencing demographic decline. Switzerland, which is located outside the European Union, is witnessing continuous population growth and is heading towards 9 million people, which is a large number for a small and mountainous country.

However, all this creates problems, precisely because the land is small and sometimes not very hospitable: where do we put all this population?

Some are beginning to think it is right to start building outside cities, precisely to relieve the need for new homes, especially from a forward-looking perspective. He puts it in it Evidence Teo In an interesting article:

As NZZ reports, the need for living space today is higher than ever. According to forecasts by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), Switzerland will reach the threshold of 10 million inhabitants between 2034 and 2040. The task of the Confederation and the cantons is to ensure that there is a sufficient number of construction areas. But as Daniel Steffen, an economist at the University of Lucerne, points out, “reserves are unlikely to be sufficient to fully absorb the projected population growth.” Moreover, Hofer adds, “It is very easy to collect all available building spaces. This is a purely urban planning approach. “Reserves must be available in the right place.”

According to a recent report by the Federal Office for Spatial Development (ARE), there are much more buildings outside construction zones than previously thought. Compared to previous surveys – the most recent of which dates back to 2019 – the number has increased by 23,000 units, to 618,000. The canton that hosts the largest number of these properties is Canton Bern (82,000), followed by Cantons Greson (33,000), St. Gallen (31,000) and Valais ( 29,000), as well as Lucerne and Ticino (both 28,000). Land construction costs are growing rapidly. In Zurich, for example, prices of up to 12,000 francs per square meter can be expected, even for small residential construction projects. This means three to four million francs for a small apartment.

See also  Bianchina, the most powerful cleansing cream out there: only 3 ingredients are enough

So we start looking at urbanization in areas outside cities, creating new urban areas that will be the basis for expansion that seems impossible to postpone, also because real estate prices are so high. And here A Graph it Shows the evolution of Swiss real estate prices

However, the problems have not been completely solved, also because Switzerland is a very mountainous country, so construction exploitation will hinder agricultural activity in unavailable construction areas.

However, it is interesting to note that Italy and Germany have demographic problems, while Switzerland does not. Who knows why…

cable
Thanks to our Telegram channel, you can stay up to date with new economic scenario articles.

⇒ Register immediately


Minds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

MG 3 invades Europe

February 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Where do you work most in Italy? Important analysis results

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Two great pieces of news for those who have savings bonds and postal savings books: What you need to know

February 26, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Switzerland needs to build more houses

February 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Barbara D'Urso returns to television? The fact that the distance from Mediaset, it was an incredible turning point for her

February 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Cosmic journeys riding the waves of space-time” – Science Friday

February 27, 2024 Karen Hines
5 min read

Because the Super Bowl is worth four times more than the Champions League

February 27, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt