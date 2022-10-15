Inter, never stops for Lukaku: Inzaghi awaits him, the future is a mystery | first page

To understand the moment Romelu Lukaku is going through, just look at the numbers: The Belgian striker has missed more matches in the past two years than the rest of his career. 17 races were missed between 2021 and 22 and these are the first months of the new season (10 races plus 7), 16 races in previous years. The number will be updated immediately, however, because the former Chelsea He won’t even be available for the match against Salernitana Scheduled on Sunday at 12:30. The last time he saw Lukaku was on August 26, at Olympique against Lazio where Inzaghi’s team lost 1-3. Just over an hour for Romelu, then: nothing. On the part of the company, with the utmost caution regarding the candidates of his conditions, at the beginning of next week, he will conduct new tests to understand whether he is in a position to at least go to the bench for the first leg in Florence on Saturday. 22. If he does not succeed, he can return to the Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen on October 26. Exactly two months since the last game, 60 days without Romelu.

with count – It seems from the age that the Belgian scored and smiled in the Inter shirt under the management of Antonio Conte. 64 goals in two years, not even an injury. Some muscle issues, sure, but Pampered by the coach and under the watchful eye of Antonio Bentos – who was named Sports Coach of the Year in the 2020/21 season – has always been on top. However, in the past two years, he’s filled up in the infirmary: he’s missed so many matches and that certainty about his physical form that he risks at the dawn of his 30’s not being there anymore.

the future – Lukaku’s card is still from Chelsea, who in the summer loaned him to Inter for 8 million plus bonuses and in the meantime gave a nod to Tuchel, with whom the player did not have a good relationship. If he was dependent on Romelu, he would stay in the Nerazzurri for life, or almost. Inter are waiting for his evaluation on the pitch and at the same time studying the future; Relations between the two clubs are good, and at the end of the seasons there will be new contacts to find a solution. But Inzaghi hopes to embrace him as soon as possible: 11 games without Lukaku, and Inter are waiting for his striker.