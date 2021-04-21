“Juventus and AC Milan are still in.”

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, is back to talk about the Premier League, this time during El Larguero’s broadcast on Cadena Ser.

About the project: “We have been working on this project for many years and maybe we could not explain it well. I am sad. We have worked for three years. The Spanish League is untouchable, as you have to make money on weekdays. The form of champions is out of date and no.” It matters only the quarter-finals. Last season lost 650 million and this format does not work. We have created a formula in which the most important teams in Europe play since the beginning of the season. You can have more money where the greats do not forgive if you are in solidarity with others. “

About UEFA: “I’ve never seen aggression greater than UEFA and the tournaments. It was organized and surprised. When we published the news we asked to speak to UEFA. I didn’t see this aggression. Threats and insults, like if we killed someone like we killed football.”

Still in the project: “The twelve of us have signed a binding contract, and we can host other teams. We didn’t clarify that anyway but they didn’t give us a chance. We at the top couldn’t lose money and others earn.”

Will Milan and Juventus be absent? “The project is in preparation. Juventus and AC Milan have not left.”

Finally when: “2024? We have to do it now. We cannot wait three years. The money comes from good matches, where there is competition. You have to play games like Federer-Nadal that are of interest to the crowd. High. Matches at a level without exception. .. “.