Mrazkova-Mrazek beat dance, Kim advanced on women’s single – OA Sport

The path reaches the end of the line for ice dancing in Egna-Neumarkt, The Italian local hosting the final stage of ISU Junior Grand Prix 2022-2023 Ice Rink. Indeed, on the second day of competitions, judging by the results, The last available slots are allotted to the Finals To be held in Turin in December.

Little Italy smiling with A landslide victory for Katerina Mrazkova – Daniel Mrazek, a Czech couple but residing in Italy (in Igna only), at the court of Matteo Zani. The dancers, new to the new world record in rhythmic dance, archived the practice and also won the free rank. Fill in proof of 101.13 (53.13, 48.00) for 173.00. Then a great return for the South Koreans Hana Lim Ye Kwango from quarters to seconds with 99.24 (52.86, 46.38) by 158.25, two lengths ahead of the Americans Leah Nest – Artem Markelovthird parties with 95.09 (52.01,44.08) versus 156.36.

Then they close in eleventh place Noemi Maria Talley Stefano Frascaeleventh with 80.55 (43.13, 37.42) for 130.47, widely separated Georgia Galimberti Mathieu Lebas Mandeli, the twelfth with 75.64 (41.20, 34.44) versus 123.89. Fifteen at last Alice Bizzorni Massimilano Pucciarelli With 68.45 (37.09, 32.36) against 115.91.

So it will be one Final of the first time to dance in Turin, with four countries making their debuts: we are talking about the Czech Republic (Kateřina Mrázková-Daniel Mrázek), South Korea (Hannah Lim-Ye Quan), Germany (Darya Grimm-Michail Savitskiy) and the United Kingdom (Phebe Bekker-James Hernandez). Closure of Canada (Nadia Bacsinske-Peter Beaumont) and France (Selina Fragy-Jean-Hans Forneau).

The day started with Short solo program for women that witnessed the hegemony of South Korea Chaeun Kimauthor of a clean all-round program featuring the triple lutz/three-finger ring combination, the double axis and the triple polygon, elements that combined with beautiful spins and series steps (all level 4) allowed the Asians to win 70.29 (40.45, 29.84), by four points about the Japanese Hana Yoshida, the second with 66.89 (36.95, 29.94) lost something in the triple lutus hanging by the triple toe ring, and was blunted by a call of the inconspicuous thread and landed on the fourth. because of one camel fly Failure and combination is not exceptional and then the second Japanese in the race Moon Sheba Instead, she had to settle for third place with 64.07 (33.10, 30.97).

Good marks also came from Geneva Negrelocurrently 8th at 56.56 (32.02, 24.51) thanks to a Clean performance and quality (triple toe loop/double toe loop, double axis and triple hop loop suggested); Instead, a fall occurred in the triple loop (minus rotation)– Anna Pesetta is in temporary 14th place with 51.30 (28.60, 23.70); However, Lorenzo Magri’s pupil stole the show by flaunting an adorable triple lutz in a chain with a three-toed ring, proving that he can climb the slope at the longest part.

Final Ranking Junior Ice Dancing

Ranking of individual short programs for junior women

