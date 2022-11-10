ATP Next Generation Finals 2022 Jack Draper Four Sets Tseng Chun Hsin – Ao Sport

Respected predictions in the match are valid for red group subordinate ATP Next Generation Finals 2022. on the inside fastAllianz cloud MilanBritish Jack Draper (No. 41 in the world) She imposed herself for 1-4 4-2 4-3 (2) 4-2 Against the representative of China Taipei Zeng Chun Hsin (No. 90).

Draper, having struggled in the first set to find the field, made the difference with his greatest strength and won the match. At this stage we are waiting for the challenge between Lorenzo Mussetti (No. 23 in the world) and Swiss Dominic Stryker (No. 111 in order) to see who will take precedence over the rally.

In the The first group The fourth match is a good match for the Asian. Good depth in Tseng’s shots and some too many errors from Draper justify the break and at 4-1 reigns n.90 of the partial standings.

In the the second group Draper raises his engine’s revs and, in the sixth stroke, with some malicious left-hand trajectory, puts his opponent in trouble. It is no coincidence that the break reaches and the break ends at 4-2.

In the third group There is a struggle. Zeng is able to compromise quite a bit in the batting rounds and so do the British. It’s up to the tie breaker to break the balance and ATP #41 is more stable and with his powerful shots from below he opens the field well. 7-2 speaks clearly.

In the Fourth group Tseng is saved in the third match, but he can do nothing in the fifth inning when Draper’s pressure is still successful. The Briton hesitates a little in the next match, having to save two balls from the counter-break, but in crucial point The service offers him a helping hand.

Read the Statistics, the UK player scored 6 aces and collected 89% of the points with the first serve and 54% with the second. In the Challenge Economy, the win/free ratio was more favorable for Draper 19/21 than the opponent’s 16/23.

Photo: La Presse