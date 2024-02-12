Theo Hernandez's goal decides

23:24

23:05

Mazzarri's words immediately after the Milan-Napoli match

23:02

Theo Hernandez: “Scudetto? We will think about it when we challenge Inter”

“I'm very happy with the win. It was a difficult match, Napoli is a strong team. We worked well and won. My goal? The work wasn't ready in training. I'm happy to make the fans and the team happy. “Sometimes I didn't play well but now I'm training well. Liao is an unbelievable player. Sometimes he doesn't score but he makes assists. People don't see the work he does every day on the field. Theo Hernandez added: “When will the match against Verona come? Inter will think about it. Now let's move on to the Europa League.”

22:54

22:43

96' – Booking for Theo Hernandez

Yellow for Theo Hernandez, who stops Politano with a huge mistake.

22:36

89' – Simic is close to scoring an own goal, at the full post

Simic takes too many risks beyond Lindstrom and sends the ball to the post. Napoli is one step away from a draw.

22:35

87' – Leao devours the second goal from a counterattack

Another mistake from Liao, he launched a counterattack in front of Giulini, he sent the ball in the middle to Theo Hernandez, but it was inaccurate and Di Lorenzo stopped everything.

22:32

86' – Juan Jesus is booked, he's booked

Juan Jesus was booked after a wide-arm foul on Theo Hernandez. He was booked and will miss the match against Genoa.

22:27

80' – Double substitution for Milan

Jovic and Jimenez on the inside, Giroud and Pulisic on the outside

22:24

76' – Double substitution for Napoli

Lindstrom and Oliveira are in, Zielinski and Mazzocchi are out

22:17

70' – What an opportunity for Leo

Liao wastes a great opportunity to double the score. But he wasted his right. Musa was good at motivating him in counterattacks.

22:16

68' – Kvaratskhelia shoots with his right foot, but Minyan is cautious

Kvaratskhelia tried to shoot with his right foot from the edge of the goal, but the shot passed through the middle, and Maignan blocked it.

22:13

66' – Double substitution for Milan

Musa and Simic are inside instead of Bennacer and Kajaer.

22:08

60' – Politano comes close to scoring

Politano came close to scoring with a beautiful left-footed shot that went close to the post to Minyan's right. The former Inter player entered the match well.

22:02

55' – Substitution Napoli

Simeone leaves and Raspadori enters

22:02

54' – What a chance, Simeone!

Bennacer lacks support and passes to Simeone, and his shot goes wide of the goal.

22:01

53' – Bennacer goes forward personally

Bennacer tried with his left foot, but the ball went wide of the goal. Shortly afterwards, Liao also experienced the same fate, as the ball ended up very high.

21:57

50' – Politano tries with the left foot

Politano takes advantage of the opportunity, goes back and shoots with his left foot, but the shot is weak

21:55

48' – What a thrill for Giolini

Giulini was on the verge of committing a fatal error in an irresistible shot from Florenzi at the beginning of the second half, but he was able to make up for it in two periods.

21:52

The start of the second half with Politano replacing Ostegaard

Let's start again. Politano on the field instead of Ostegaard. First substitution for Mazzarri, who returns to the back four.

21:35

The first half ends

At the moment, Theo Hernandez's fourth goal in the league decides it. Not an amazing match so far. Each team had an opportunity, and Milan was able to exploit it. The difference right now is all here.

21:23

36' – Problems for Calabria, Florenzi

The Milan captain has to leave due to a muscle problem, and Florenzi comes in his place.

21:15

28' – Milan are close to doubling their lead

Leao challenges Golini with a shot into the net. Milan is trying to exploit the moment, and Napoli is feeling the twinge.

21:12

+++ 25' – Milan goal: The way opens for Theo Hernandez in the 25th minute +++

Milan broke the deadlock with the first action. Very good Leao, who sees the introduction of Theo Hernandez and provides him with a brilliant assist. The left-back outperforms Gollini brilliantly.

20:57

Minute 10 – Simeone comes close to scoring

The first big chance of the match fell to Simeone, who missed the target after Kvaratskhelia's low cross.

20:50

Shoulders in the stands

National team coach Luciano Spalletti was also present in the stands

20:46

As soon as we start, the Milan-Napoli match begins

The big challenge has begun at San Siro: Napoli has begun. Match referee duties.

20:29

Miloso on Zielinski's start in Milan-Napoli: “There are no exceptions”

Mauro Miloso, Napoli's sporting director, commented on Napoli's choice before the match Mazzarri To introduce Zielinski for starters. “Mazzarri's choice supports the premise that the club has nothing against Zelenskiy, on the contrary. We believe he is a very valid player, who can help us until the end of the season. There are no barriers against him even if his contract is not renewed.” Knot”.

20:25

It deserves to be in the stands, gastroenteritis

Merritt will not be on the bench tonight due to a bout of gastroenteritis he suffered a few hours before the game.

20:23

Giulier's message to Naples

Singer Guillier, a big Napoli fan who finished second in Sanremo, sent a sweet video message to the team.

20:13

Milan on the field with the new fourth shirt

Milan will wear the new black fourth shirt.