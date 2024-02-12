Theo Hernandez's goal decides

23:24
Milan and Napoli next match
Here are the upcoming matches for Milan and Napoli. Look at the Italian League calendar
23:05
Mazzarri's words immediately after the Milan-Napoli match
Follow Mazzarri's speech live after the Milan-Napoli match. click here
23:02
Theo Hernandez: “Scudetto? We will think about it when we challenge Inter”
“I'm very happy with the win. It was a difficult match, Napoli is a strong team. We worked well and won. My goal? The work wasn't ready in training. I'm happy to make the fans and the team happy. “Sometimes I didn't play well but now I'm training well. Liao is an unbelievable player. Sometimes he doesn't score but he makes assists. People don't see the work he does every day on the field. Theo Hernandez added: “When will the match against Verona come? Inter will think about it. Now let's move on to the Europa League.”
22:54
Italian league standings
Here is the Italian League standings after Milan's victory over Napoli
Ranking
22:43
96' – Booking for Theo Hernandez
Yellow for Theo Hernandez, who stops Politano with a huge mistake.
22:36
89' – Simic is close to scoring an own goal, at the full post
Simic takes too many risks beyond Lindstrom and sends the ball to the post. Napoli is one step away from a draw.
22:35
87' – Leao devours the second goal from a counterattack
Another mistake from Liao, he launched a counterattack in front of Giulini, he sent the ball in the middle to Theo Hernandez, but it was inaccurate and Di Lorenzo stopped everything.
22:32
86' – Juan Jesus is booked, he's booked
Juan Jesus was booked after a wide-arm foul on Theo Hernandez. He was booked and will miss the match against Genoa.
22:27
80' – Double substitution for Milan
Jovic and Jimenez on the inside, Giroud and Pulisic on the outside
22:24
76' – Double substitution for Napoli
Lindstrom and Oliveira are in, Zielinski and Mazzocchi are out
22:17
70' – What an opportunity for Leo
Liao wastes a great opportunity to double the score. But he wasted his right. Musa was good at motivating him in counterattacks.
22:16
68' – Kvaratskhelia shoots with his right foot, but Minyan is cautious
Kvaratskhelia tried to shoot with his right foot from the edge of the goal, but the shot passed through the middle, and Maignan blocked it.
22:13
66' – Double substitution for Milan
Musa and Simic are inside instead of Bennacer and Kajaer.
22:08
60' – Politano comes close to scoring
Politano came close to scoring with a beautiful left-footed shot that went close to the post to Minyan's right. The former Inter player entered the match well.
22:02
55' – Substitution Napoli
Simeone leaves and Raspadori enters
22:02
54' – What a chance, Simeone!
Bennacer lacks support and passes to Simeone, and his shot goes wide of the goal.
22:01
53' – Bennacer goes forward personally
Bennacer tried with his left foot, but the ball went wide of the goal. Shortly afterwards, Liao also experienced the same fate, as the ball ended up very high.
21:57
50' – Politano tries with the left foot
Politano takes advantage of the opportunity, goes back and shoots with his left foot, but the shot is weak
21:55
48' – What a thrill for Giolini
Giulini was on the verge of committing a fatal error in an irresistible shot from Florenzi at the beginning of the second half, but he was able to make up for it in two periods.
21:52
The start of the second half with Politano replacing Ostegaard
Let's start again. Politano on the field instead of Ostegaard. First substitution for Mazzarri, who returns to the back four.
21:35
The first half ends
At the moment, Theo Hernandez's fourth goal in the league decides it. Not an amazing match so far. Each team had an opportunity, and Milan was able to exploit it. The difference right now is all here.
21:23
36' – Problems for Calabria, Florenzi
The Milan captain has to leave due to a muscle problem, and Florenzi comes in his place.
21:15
28' – Milan are close to doubling their lead
Leao challenges Golini with a shot into the net. Milan is trying to exploit the moment, and Napoli is feeling the twinge.
21:12
+++ 25' – Milan goal: The way opens for Theo Hernandez in the 25th minute +++
Milan broke the deadlock with the first action. Very good Leao, who sees the introduction of Theo Hernandez and provides him with a brilliant assist. The left-back outperforms Gollini brilliantly.
20:57
Minute 10 – Simeone comes close to scoring
The first big chance of the match fell to Simeone, who missed the target after Kvaratskhelia's low cross.
20:50
Shoulders in the stands
National team coach Luciano Spalletti was also present in the stands
20:46
As soon as we start, the Milan-Napoli match begins
The big challenge has begun at San Siro: Napoli has begun. Match referee duties.
20:29
Miloso on Zielinski's start in Milan-Napoli: “There are no exceptions”
Mauro Miloso, Napoli's sporting director, commented on Napoli's choice before the match Mazzarri To introduce Zielinski for starters. “Mazzarri's choice supports the premise that the club has nothing against Zelenskiy, on the contrary. We believe he is a very valid player, who can help us until the end of the season. There are no barriers against him even if his contract is not renewed.” Knot”.
20:25
It deserves to be in the stands, gastroenteritis
Merritt will not be on the bench tonight due to a bout of gastroenteritis he suffered a few hours before the game.
20:23
Giulier's message to Naples
Singer Guillier, a big Napoli fan who finished second in Sanremo, sent a sweet video message to the team.
20:13
Milan on the field with the new fourth shirt
Milan will wear the new black fourth shirt.
19:56
The big absentee is Osimhen tonight in the African Cup of Nations final
The big absentee, Osimhen, will enter the field this evening at 9 pm Italian time to participate in the African Cup final between his team, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast, led by Romanian player Ndeka. Follow the news directly
19:42
Milan and Napoli, a great balance in the last ten matches
Great balance in the last 10 matches between Milan H Naples in LeagueThree wins for each side and four draws, after the Neapolitans recorded seven wins in the previous 10 matches between the two teams in the tournament (2 N, 1 L).
19:38
Milan-Napoli, how the first leg ended
In the first leg, played on 29 October at Maradona Stadium, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The Rossoneri scored two goals with a brace JiroThen there was a blue reaction with Politano H Raspadori.
19:36
Official formation: Milan-Napoli
Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Bennacer, Adly, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud. Everyone is Pioli.
Napoli (3-5-1-1): Jolene. Ostegaard, Rahmani, Juan Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Mazzocchi; Kvaratskhelia, Simeon. Everyone is still here.
San Siro – Milan
