“Insolently anti-democratic” – Libero Quotidiano

“Zona Bianca – but a bit fuzzy…”. He writes it on his social pages Adriano Celentano, targeting Giuseppe Brindisi, presenter of “Zona Bianca” on Retequattro. “I often see your broadcasts,” says Mulegiato to Brindisi, “always interesting, I must say, even if, in spite of your gentle attitude, you often seem blatantly anti-democratic. Especially when you invite the nice policewoman Nunzia Schlero. I say this because I see she is listening to everyone in religious silence waiting for you to give her the floor. And when you finally give it to her, not only do you allow others to kill her so that she will not understand what she is saying, but even, as if that were not enough, interrupt her. And this is dangerous for two reasons: First, because the viewer at home wants to hear all the bells and not just the ones you love. Secondly, because your sympathy may lose many points of participation, ”concludes Celentano.

In short, it is now a duel between Brindisi and mulligiato. Criticizing Zona Bianca is certainly not something that goes unnoticed, and in fact the attack on the conductor could cause controversy. This is not the first time that Celentano has had his say on TV shows. And again made a fuss.