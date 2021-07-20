July 20, 2021

Evening prayer to be held today, July 19, 2021

Lorelei Reese July 20, 2021

“Hear our prayer”. eWe raise our prayers today, Monday evening, and ask the Father to send his Holy Spirit upon us.

Let us turn to the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit to ask for grace for all that we have accepted and done on this day that is drawing to a close.

With this simple prayer we ask the Father to let his Holy Spirit descend upon us. Remove, O God, any disturbance from this night that opens before us In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Trustworthy.

Satisfy all who are tired and frustrated tonight. I complain to you with all of you alone. I cry for you with all who have no one to listen to. I greet you with everyone you talk to. I thank you with all those whose Father you have become, through Jesus Christ, your Son, our Lord. Trustworthy.

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Trustworthy.

The video with the sound of the evening prayer

More prayers to end the day well

Tonight, at the end of the day, let us remember our family and loved ones. Let’s do it with a little contemplation, with spontaneous thought or with others A prayer we can say before bed.

Visit our home, father, and stay away from the enemy’s traps. Come the holy angels to keep us in peace and your blessings always be with us. Trustworthy.

Father, peace and glory.

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen

