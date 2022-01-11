India: Demonstration warning in the Ganges, severe fire danger – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, Jan. 11 – An alarm in the Indian state of West Bengal, where authorities expect nearly a million people to gather on Friday and Saturday at the confluence of the Ganges with the Bay of Bengal for snorkeling, marking the annual Makar Sankarati festival.



At the request of the Physicians’ Union, alarmed by the inevitable super-spread that religious gathering will bring as the third wave of infections spreads across the country, the Calcutta High Court decided last Thursday that all pilgrims must have Covid. -19 negative test. The doctors had resorted to the court demanding to stop the pilgrimage.



Bhramar Mukherjee, who studies epidemiology at the University of Michigan, wrote on Twitter that India “must learn from past mistakes” and that “the gathering could have disastrous consequences,” noting what happened a year ago with other mass pilgrimages.



Unlike Bengal, the government of Delhi, one of the cities worst affected by the third wave, with a positive rate of 25.65 per cent, decided today to close all bars and restaurants to the public, and only allow home delivery; In addition, in the capital, all private offices will remain closed, with employees committed to smart work. According to the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, yesterday India saw another jump in new positives in Covid19, with 179,723 cases recorded in 24 hours, and 146 deaths: the number is the highest in 204 days. (Dealing).

