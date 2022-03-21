Caravan «carrying kit nuclear warheads» Travel 600 km in United kingdom Until you reach the armory. A long line of trucks traveled on the M6 ​​near Kendall, a town within the South Lakeland region of Cumbria, and was later seen on the M74 in Lismahago, south of Glasgow. Relocation is routine, but it comes amid heightened tensions around the world due to the Russian invasionUkraine. The convoy was monitored by Nukewatch UK, which tracks all movements of military weapons from the Burghfield Atomic Weapons Establishment. According to the English news site, forThe surge in nuclear warheads – announced in the Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy – has long begun and may be nearing completion.

In March 2021, the London government announced that the UK would convert to a total nuclear stockpile of no more than 260 warheads. Nowwatch’s analysis shows that there has been a slow but steady decline in the number of titles in UK bond stocks held in Colport during the 2010-2015 decade. However, from 2015 onwards, this trend reversed and there was a net transfer of warheads, resulting in an increase in stocks held by the Royal Navy. From then on, AWE, the British Army’s pioneering innovation test program, will begin the delivery of a modernized Trident warhead – an SLBM launched on Ohio-class SSBNs – to the Royal Navy. Based on several studies, Nukwach estimates that the UK’s nuclear stockpiles have grown to around 250 warheads.