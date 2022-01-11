African-American poet Maya Angelou on a quarter dollar – The Last Hour

(ANSA) – Washington, Jan. 11 – The doll of African-American poet and activist Maya Angelou has appeared on a new quarter-dollar coin, the popular 25-cent coin, the most widely used in the United States. These are not collector’s items but rather pieces that American Mint will mass produce for everyday use. It is the result of a vote in Congress at the end of 2020, at the suggestion of California Representative Dame Barbara Lee, to celebrate illustrious American women of various origins.



It will be followed by astronaut and physicist Sally Redeem Wilma Mankiller, the first Native American to lead the Cherokee nation, Hispanic politician and militant Nina Otero Warren, and actress Anna Mae Wong, the first Asian-born Hollywood star.



The dollar quart has had rare alternate versions since 1932: a 50-piece series representing the same number of US states, in the early 2000s, and national parks and sites, from 2010 to 2021. Next to it is a portrait of the first US president, George Washington. (Dealing).

