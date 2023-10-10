Increases with wedge cuts, Irpef rates and contract renewals. This is how salaries change in maneuver

The next budget law is based on four pillars: Stabilization Cut the tax wedge Renewal of company contracts so as not to reduce employees’ salaries Pa (starting with health and increasing as a result), tax reform (with rebatesirbef) and support Birth rate. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this this morning at a hearing on Nadef (update to the economic and financial document outlining the resources available to the state for the budget).

However, the Northern League representative was more cautious on the pensions chapter, which was not mentioned in practice. The purpose of the administrator is to confirm the current one Provision 103 to 2024, but the operation will cost more than 1 billion and finding the funds is not a given. Available funds are very limited and the majority prefers no new taxes or levies, then additional profits of banks, assets, middle or high incomes. Meanwhile, the state is yet to collect approx 8 billion is expected from extraordinary withdrawals In additional profits of energy companies. So, let’s take a closer look at what are the main interventions of the maneuver.

