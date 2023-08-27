In Tuscany there is a country of posters, but not the one I’m used to

cello. lacks. cello. lacks… And so on: How many years have we spent browsing through posters for the impossible challenge of collecting them all? For us, the stickers are memorable sticky rectangles with the faces of soccer players, but there is a much older art that depicts, under the same name, characters well known and familiar to all. Let’s talk about plaster statuesIt is a unique artisan tradition that originated in a Tuscan village in the fourteenth century Corellia antelminelli. The pictorial skills Coreglini developed led them to travel all over the world selling their creations. From this arises another feature that remains a focal point in Lucca’s history: immigration.

We do not need to emigrate: a round trip by motorbike that ends in one day is enough to go and discover this country with a history like no other in Italy!

Coreglia Antelminelli by Motorcycle, Itinerary

The road from the provincial capital of Lucca to Coriglia Antelminelli makes for a pleasant visit to Garvagnana, a Tuscan region that rises from the countryside into the Apennines and the Apuan Alps. from Luca Take state road SS12 to Ponte a Moriano, then continue on SP20 up Serchio to Ghivizzano. instead of continuing inward GarfanianaTurn right onto Via di Gretaglia, then Via di Gromignana. Then continue to your destination Corellia antelminelli, at 595 meters above sea level, a longer alternative for ‘climbers’: start in Modena (also home of the posters, but the Panini posters) and climb the Apennines on SP32 up to the Passo delle Radici (1,527 meters above sea level). From here you can go down to Castelnuovo di Garfagnana and then Piano di Coreglia to board your destination.

Where to see Coreglia Antelminelli posters

First of all, Coreglia Antelminelli is a beautiful medieval village well worth a visit, located in a wonderful panoramic position in Middle Serchio Valley It is crowned by the arch of the Apennines. It is included in the list of the most beautiful villages in Italy and should not be confused with the town of Correlia, which is located in Liguria.

Museum of Statues and Immigration

The must-see attraction Museum dedicated to both statues and immigration. In fact, the art of stucco was born as a poor art that increasingly began to be sold by “small figurines” in the region, to the point of making long journeys for the purpose of trade, and thus also migrating abroad. The most famous immigrant sculptors are Mario Pisani, Zeffirino Poli, and Mansueto Regali, who “hacked” into the United States sacred art and cinematic entertainment with their skills. the Gypsum statuettes (a cheaper material than marble, found in Garfagnana but very expensive) They have depicted religious, mythological or even current figures…just as our statues depict the big names in football and sport.

Museum located in Fanny Palace (Via del Mangano, 17, 55025 Coreglia Antelminelli LU, entry €2) He tells everything in great detail. If you don’t want to miss the main event, come during the Christmas period (Coreglia Terra di Presepi event), when little gnomes become adorable figurines of many amazing cribs!

What do you see in Correlia antelminelli?

At the bottom of the village you can visit Givisano Castlewhile at the top Stone It was built by Rolandinghi in the 12th century and is now privately owned. Among the related churches are the Church of San Michele (whose bell tower is formed by the military tower of the castle, Torre Rolandinga) and the Church of San Martino, one of the oldest in all of Lucca, originally from the 10th century. It’s worth wandering the narrow alleys dating back to the early Middle Ages, and if it’s mid-autumn, stop by to sample typical dishes made from chestnuts!