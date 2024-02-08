In the USA, social media audiences grew by 16% in 2021, while published content remained stable. Comscore's “State of Social Media” survey

I Social media audiences grew in droves in 2021 In the United States, but the amount of content published has remained constant. At least that's what new research says comScore. The biggest growth was in the number of influencer followers, with an increase of 27% on Facebook and 21% on Instagram. In real numbers, that is Data shows 146 billion followers in 2021an increase of 16% compared to 126 billion in 2020.

The research, published this month, provides a broad assessment of the state of social media and how it engages with brands and media marketers, mapping growth across many sectors. For example, if The study found that publishers have the largest share of voice on social mediainside A collection of eight categories, including Media & Entertainment, Sports & Entertainment, Retail, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Travel, Leisure, and Finance. Il publishing ha One Audio sharing 35%, Then comes media and entertainment, at 29%. On the contrary, travel, leisure time and finances are reduced to a minimum, with one Audio sharing 1% or less.

These two categories are driving the growth of social media The publishing, media and entertainment sector is witnessing a decline in their presence. Funding has increased 21% in content creation across platforms and 108% in total activity across all platforms In 2021, including reactions, comments, shares, and retweets Likes. The Travel & Entertainment sector also increased by 9% in content creation, despite a decline in total actions across platforms.

On their part, the Publishing, media and entertainment have declined in content creation Whether in multi-platform activities. The former, in particular, saw a 4% drop in content creation and a 22% drop in activities (Look above) across all platforms, while media and entertainment fell by 9% and 13%, respectively.

I Top social media brands Featured in the rankings, sorted by total cross-platform activity, Dominated by sports and entertainmentwith a little politics in between:

Shadow room

NBA

Bleacher report

House of landmarks

NFL and ESPN

complicated

WWE

And the! News

Fox News

MLB

single There are two historical magazine brands in the top 25: National Geographic (in twelfth place) e the people al 23esimo.

The Comscore report also includes i Top 25 advertisers Branded content any Top 25 content publishers Both on Facebook and Instagram. For Facebook, the leaders among advertisers, among the top five, are important Gecko, Gatorade, Invisalign, Blue Buffalo and Puma. But the publishing leaders show the top five Pet website The Dodo, Golden State Warriors, NBA, MLB and San Antonio Spurs.

Finally, they were among the fastest growing media brands Coindesk, VentureBeat, Motorsport Network, NTVB Media, Action, Game Informer, SNY, Fandom, Ebony and Apple TV. There is a strong presence of crypto assets and engines, which is not surprising when looking at the Super Bowl ads from two weeks ago.