February 28, 2024

In the European Parliament, they were angry with Amazon: 14 badges of the digital giant's lobbyists were withdrawn

February 28, 2024

The European Parliament has, until further notice, abolished 14 badges that allowed long-term access to its offices for the largest number of Amazon representatives. This was stated by Dragos Peslaru, Chairman of the Empel Committee, to the press. What happened? The e-commerce giant refused to participate in the hearings of the committee concerned with working conditions in its warehouses.

“We are very disappointed by this decision, because we want to engage constructively with policymakers. “As a company active in the EU for more than 25 years and with more than 150,000 permanent employees, we take our engagement with policymakers in Brussels and across Europe very seriously,” Amazon explains in an official statement. “Our commitment continues despite this decision.” Share Amazon regularly participates in activities organized by the European Parliament and other EU institutions, including parliamentary hearings, and remains committed to engaging in a balanced and constructive dialogue on issues of concern to European citizens. We have repeatedly expressed our readiness to engage with members of the Labor and Social Affairs Committee, and have invited them We are still invited to visit our facilities on several occasions and welcome the opportunity to showcase the investments we have made to ensure our working environments are modern, inclusive and safe.

