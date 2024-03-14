First flights with pets on board

Virgin Australia It announced its intention to become the first airline in Australia to operate Flights with pets on boardThis is part of a plan presented on March 7.

The service, which will delight animal lovers on the new continent, is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be launched Within 12 months.

Group request

And reconnaissance Virgin Australia's Facebook followers in 2021 revealed that85% of participants voted for it From launching flights with pets on board. In more recent research the company conducted with Australian pet owners, nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would travel with their pets in cabin, while 57 percent said they would fly more frequently if the service became a reality.

In Australia, until now, dogs and cats are not allowed on planes due to policies and regulations regarding transporting pets in aircraft cabins. Reasons for this The restrictions so far have been imposed for safetyAnimal care and passenger comfort.

If you have watched the TV show at least once in your life Border Security: Australia's Front Line You already know that the controls and processes aimed at ensuring safety and compliance with the country's import and export regulations are very difficult. Although bringing small animals on board is already possible in Europe and America, this decision by the Australian company represents a historic turning point in the country.

Service provided for pets in the cabin

For the convenience of all passengers, Virgin Australia has today announced some standards for flights with pets on board: