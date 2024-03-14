First flights with pets on board

Virgin Australia It announced its intention to become the first airline in Australia to operate Flights with pets on boardThis is part of a plan presented on March 7.
The service, which will delight animal lovers on the new continent, is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be launched Within 12 months.
Group request
And reconnaissance Virgin Australia's Facebook followers in 2021 revealed that85% of participants voted for it From launching flights with pets on board. In more recent research the company conducted with Australian pet owners, nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would travel with their pets in cabin, while 57 percent said they would fly more frequently if the service became a reality.
Don't miss these videos:
In Australia, until now, dogs and cats are not allowed on planes due to policies and regulations regarding transporting pets in aircraft cabins. Reasons for this The restrictions so far have been imposed for safetyAnimal care and passenger comfort.
If you have watched the TV show at least once in your life Border Security: Australia's Front Line You already know that the controls and processes aimed at ensuring safety and compliance with the country's import and export regulations are very difficult. Although bringing small animals on board is already possible in Europe and America, this decision by the Australian company represents a historic turning point in the country.
Service provided for pets in the cabin
For the convenience of all passengers, Virgin Australia has today announced some standards for flights with pets on board:
- Service will be limited to cats and small dogs on select local routes;
- Pets will be limited to a specific number of designated rows and will not be allowed to roam freely or sit on laps;
- Pets must be carried in a Virgin Australia approved pet carrier under the seat in front of the owner for the duration of the flight.
Reaction at the airport
CEO of Melbourne Airport, Laurie ArgusHe said the airport was looking forward to helping Virgin Australia deliver the first service of its kind in the country:
“We have invested significant effort in providing comfort areas for assistance animals, and these facilities have great capacity to serve new Virgin Australia guests.”
Laurie ArgusCEO of Melbourne Airport
More details about flights with pets in the cabin, including available routes and the cost of bringing a pet on board, will be announced later.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Netherlands, Wilders will not be prime minister. We are heading towards the government by technicians – Corriere.it
video. A police officer rescues a stray dog from a flood in Buenos Aires
Moving to the United States? Discover the cities that pay you to live in them