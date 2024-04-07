In the Bari Inquisition and the “Emilian System”, Verderami nailed the Democratic Party

The centre-right is aiming to capture Bari in the next local elections after the Puglia case that sank the Democratic Party and is blasting the wider field with the 5-Star Movement. Is the parable of Michele Emiliano and Antonio Decaro (governor of the region and mayor of Bari respectively) over? The one who answered the question during Stasera Italia on Sunday, April 7, was Francesco Verderami, editor of Corriere della Sera and well-known “backstage expert”. “I will separate Degaro from Emiliano – explains the journalist – even if Degaro is eventually hit by friendly fire”. “Leaving the judicial investigation, we will check how much foundation it has – continues Verderami – Emiliano's political power structure was clear”, some time, characterized by “constant changes from opposition to Emiliano's majority”.

In short, Degaro's image of “it hinders that political power system” fits into this context. There is a story of the governor meeting the sister of Barry Vecchia's boss with his then councilor Tegaro when he was then mayor. The current mayor “is the victim of that joke, which is not so funny – Verderami continues – because Emiliano practically takes him under his wing, almost as if he dominates. Here, this is the background of this investigation. Maturing” , that is, for the votes bought in two municipalities in the Bari region. This has been the subject of much debate in recent days.