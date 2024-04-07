April 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In the Bari Inquisition and the “Emilian System”, Verderami nailed the Democratic Party

In the Bari Inquisition and the “Emilian System”, Verderami nailed the Democratic Party

Noah French April 8, 2024 2 min read

The centre-right is aiming to capture Bari in the next local elections after the Puglia case that sank the Democratic Party and is blasting the wider field with the 5-Star Movement. Is the parable of Michele Emiliano and Antonio Decaro (governor of the region and mayor of Bari respectively) over? The one who answered the question during Stasera Italia on Sunday, April 7, was Francesco Verderami, editor of Corriere della Sera and well-known “backstage expert”. “I will separate Degaro from Emiliano – explains the journalist – even if Degaro is eventually hit by friendly fire”. “Leaving the judicial investigation, we will check how much foundation it has – continues Verderami – Emiliano's political power structure was clear”, some time, characterized by “constant changes from opposition to Emiliano's majority”.

Also Read: Turin, sensational about Gallo's son's face: “I withdraw my candidacy”

In short, Degaro's image of “it hinders that political power system” fits into this context. There is a story of the governor meeting the sister of Barry Vecchia's boss with his then councilor Tegaro when he was then mayor. The current mayor “is the victim of that joke, which is not so funny – Verderami continues – because Emiliano practically takes him under his wing, almost as if he dominates. Here, this is the background of this investigation. Maturing” , that is, for the votes bought in two municipalities in the Bari region. This has been the subject of much debate in recent days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

+Europa says “yes” to the EU list with Renzi

April 7, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Entrance ticket in Venice, Capri disembarkation fee, maxi-Ztl in Florence

April 7, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

L'Aquila stops, a beam of light in memory of 309 victims – News

April 6, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

In the Bari Inquisition and the “Emilian System”, Verderami nailed the Democratic Party

April 8, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Gasoline, diesel or hybrid? BMW faces the biggest challenge (video)

April 8, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Luis Salle and the return of Moscoo Selvaggio to the past who calls to replace Fedez: the names expected for the first episodes

April 8, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A journey to the edge of the universe starting from Earth: Watch the amazing video

April 8, 2024 Karen Hines