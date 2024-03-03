In Roehampton, Italian coverage of the courts of the National Tennis Center in the United Kingdom

I National Tennis Center in the United Kingdom Located in Roehampton, south-west London, is the high-performance training center of Lawn Tennis Association (LTA)It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II on 29 March 2007. It houses the Centre 20 tennis courts and three tennis courts (under construction), housing and a world-class sports science centre.

To cover the double clay tennis court at the Roehampton Sports Centre, CIS 2000 – the Italian company specializing in the creation of special covers – brought in professionals of international level to whom it entrusted the design of the pressure structure and the lighting system.

The design of the compression cap that will be sent for packaging was created by Mafiis Engineering SpaIt is a design company that has been involved in the engineering of major stadiums and sports facilities around the world. The Lighting Project was instead created by Andrea Mazzoli Studio and 3A Architecture.

From project to implementation

Static pressure cap, by 34.73 by 33.36 metresWith double membrane (700+700gsm), its height reaches 11.50 metres.

A state-of-the-art lighting system has been installed inside, consisting of 24 white LED and 380 wattsable to comply with regulations required for international performance (at least 600 lux PPA and 500 lux TPA).

The roof is equipped with an entrance block consisting of a revolving door and an entrance tunnel (fully covered) of length allowing the passage of persons with disabilities. It is equipped with an emergency exit. To support the roof, a 300,000 kcal condensing generator with emergency backup and diesel generator set was installed.

CIS 2000 Take care of Complete the construction of the entire factoryfrom the electrical part to the engineering part of the stations, to professionally meet the regulatory needs that often differ at the international level from those required in our country.

(Edited by CIS 2000 Srl)