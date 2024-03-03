Noel wants the first, Sala and Finitzer for ItalSalom

The Olympic champion is in control and can also scare Feller, who is ninth in the middle of the race, as far as the Specialized World Cup is concerned: Alex is called upon to make a crazy comeback from 27th place, Tommy is eighth at 1'52 and cannot be satisfied.

Sunday 3 March, 8.10pm

Two men make the difference, in the first round of the slalom in Aspen which will be scheduled starting at 9:00 PM Italian time (1:00 PM local time), with the second round designed by Matteo Joris and the still very energetic Loic Millard, second In 27 hundredths by Clément Noël and far ahead of the others.

The Swiss dream of the first victory in a race between the two narrow lists, the gold in Beijing 2022 instead of the first this season (like Millard himself) and it is also the goal of Kristofferson, third but 1″07 behind Noel, just ahead of Steen Olsen and with many close competitors. And Feller, from Can he win the Slalom Cup today? Ninth with 1″55…

The second round of the men's slalom in Aspen that you can follow Nevitalia starting at 9.00 pm With FIS direct timing service.

Only two Italians qualified for the second round. Alex Vinatzer made a very bad mistake midway through the first half, finishing at 3:34 but saving himself for the 27th time: he must recover to regain the points that will guarantee his passage to the finals. Tommaso Sala, eighth, 1″52 behind, is less than half a second away from the podium and has to try for the first time in the top three, even if there is a lot of competition.