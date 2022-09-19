Image copyright problems

A striking gesture from the Paris Saint-Germain striker in the withdrawal of Clairefontaine and an immediate response by the French Football Federation to solve the problem

Kylian Mbappe is the man picture French national teambut the talent of Paris Saint-Germain has no intention Satisfying his face with the French Football Federation (FFF) without proper financial compensation. An issue that became objective again in Clairefontaine’s retreat, where The attacker threatened not to stand to take the photo representative of transalpine for one Dispute with FFF regarding image rights. A gesture to which the Federation immediately responded with a promise Review agreements before the World Cup.



see also



football

France, Deschamps: “Pogba? If he wasn’t at the top, I wouldn’t take him to the World Cup”







The word “no” has caused quite a stir in France in the last hours, but it has distant roots. As early as March, in fact, the same problem arose, sparking great debates and controversies outside the Alps. A very hot topic in Didier Deschamps’ retirement, the federation’s initial decision not to amend the players’ image rights agreement sparked a sensational “protest” for Mbappe. “The Paris Saint-Germain striker and his representatives – passing on a note from the player’s entourage – deeply regret that an agreement, as required, cannot be reached before the World Cup.”

Statements that Mbappe’s gesture made the French Football Federation immediately retreat in its steps. In fact, the Football Association issued a statement in an attempt to finally resolve the dispute with the Paris Saint-Germain striker and fulfill his requests. President Noel Le Graet – who has reiterated that he does not want to change the agreement ahead of the World Cup in Qatar – has arrived at the Clairefontaine Federal Center to speak with the players and discuss the matter with coach Didier Deschamps with some. Managers and Marketing Managers. The meeting apparently yielded positive results. “The FFF is pleased to work on the guidelines for a new agreement that will allow it to secure its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and beliefs expressed by players.reads a press release issued by the French Football Federation.