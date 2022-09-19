Palermo in Manchester, latest details of the small haven and training with Nottingham Forest – BlogSicilia

Everything is ready for the English game away from home in Palermo. Tomorrow morning the team will travel to Manchester for a respite until September 24 at the Etihad Campus, home to Manchester City FC, the ‘mother’ club of the City Football Group family. An away game envisioned since Corini arrived on the bench for the Sicilian club to allow the coach to get to know the team better by taking advantage of the first half of the tournament. B . series. The Cadet Championship which, we recall, will resume on 1 October after the national teams’ break.

For Palermo, first training session in Manchester in the afternoon

Rosanero will actually take the field in the afternoon in the first training session. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays there will be a double session, alternating between work on the field and work in the gym.

Friday afternoon, Rosanero training with Nottingham Forest

On the afternoon of Friday 23 September, a joint training session with Nottingham Forest’s hard-line first team in the English Premier League, is scheduled to take place on the grounds of the Academy Stadium on the campus. Training session with a team that wrote European football history, popular especially in the late 1970s when under Brian Clough won their first (and only) English Premier League as a newly promoted player in the 1977-78 season and then won the European Cup twice (now the Champions League).

Finally, on Saturday morning, Palermo will play his last morning practice before heading back to town. Public access is not permitted on the Federation campus, so all sessions will be behind closed doors.

But the entire resort will be documented on Palermo’s official social media channels, and with exclusive content, in the AppTV within the official rosanero app.

Corinne has been summoned

All available players have been called up by coach Eugenio Corini. The only exceptions are Ionut Nedelcearu and Dario Saric have been involved with their national teams. In addition to these, there will be Massimiliano Duda: the Albanian footballer, due to technical times that prevented him from completing the bureaucratic process, does not have a visa to enter the UK and will train in Palermo with the Primavera team.

Sarek and Nidelsero called up their national teams

Ionut Nidelsero and Dario Saric have been called up by their national teams for next week’s international appearances.

The Romanian defender will play on September 23 in Helsinki against Finland and on September 26 in Bucharest against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he will face Saric himself, who has also been called up for the match on September 23 in Zenica against Montenegro. Thus, it is possible to set up the Rossanero derby on the international scene for the Romanian defender and the Bosnian midfielder Palermo who find the shirt of their representatives.