Jaundice: Govt Hospital and Intensive Care. All data area based on region

Rome, July 27, 2021 – Last Govt Order July 23 (Here is the text in Pdf), Is assigned to the aggression rate of terapie serious And the gods Govt fields Color bands (white to red) play an important role in allocating areas Here are the new criteria) Compared to the parameter of weekly events per 100 thousand people. Currently Italy has it all White area, Required bandLess than 50 casesI for three consecutive weeks, if it is high, the Govt wards have an aggression rate equal to or less than 15% or 10% for intensive care.
So let’s get started terapie serious See the latest updated data according to the Dell Dashboard‘AquinaS (National Institute for Regional Health Services). From the data it can be seen that all regions so far have a coefficient from the 10% threshold. The national coefficient is still stable at 2%, but in some regions it is growing and needs to be carefully monitored. Highest data (we are talking about the percentage of enrichment) Sardinia with 5%, Sicily to Lazio 4%. Sardinia, for example, saw a rate of 1% on July 20 to the current 5%. Sicily was followed by 4% (on July 20 it was 3%, 25 it rose to 5%, then to 4%) and Lazio was again at 4% (a percentage that had remained stable at 3% for several days, which grew by one percentage point yesterday) .
Abruzzo 0
Basilicota 0
Calabria 3
Campania 2
Emilia Romagna 1
Friuli Venice Giulia 1
Lazio 4
Liguria 3
Lombardy 2
Walk 2
Molis
Province of Bolzano 0
Province of Trento
Piedmont 0,
Baklia 2
Sardinia 5
Sicily 4
Tuscany 3
Umbria 2
Val de Asta 0
Veneto 2
Ordinary govt fields
On the other hand, the national rate of coveted sectors grew by one percentage point (2 to 3%) Calabria, Campania and Sicily, With a higher percentage of beds in normal wards with 6%, 5% and 7% respectively. These are percentages based on region.
Abruzzo 2
Basilicota 4
Calabria 6
Campania 5
Emilia Romagna 2
Friuli Venice Giulia 1
Lazio4
Liguria 2
Lombardy 2
Walk 2
Molis 1
Province of Bolzano 3
Province of Trento 1
Piedmont 1
Baklia 3
Sardinia 4
Sicily 7
Tuscany 2
Umbria 2
Val de Asta 1
Veneto 1
We see updated data to date (7 day moving average)‘Event. There are seven areas (Sardinia, Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Sicily, Umbria and Veneto) And it exceeds the limit of 50 cases: the data on hospitalization and intensive care for them will be decisive, as we have seen above and now they will be left in the white zone.
Abruzzo 29
Basilicota 2
Calabria 31
Campania 33
Emilia Romagna 66
Friuli Venice Giulia 27
Lazio 87
Liguria 82
Lombardy 34
Walk 38
Molis 19
Province of Bolzano 28
Province of Trento 47
Piedmont 20
Baklia 22
Sardinia 108
Sicily 77
Tuscany 75
Umbria 63
Val de Asta 25
Veneto 83
