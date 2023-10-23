“I got fat and the cinema excluded me. “Women were more cruel than men.”

A complaint, even if it is full of sarcasm. An autobiographical story about ‘digital bullying’, ‘aesthetic dictatorship’ and body shaming that hits the audience like a punch in the stomach: with ‘Inappropriate’, a well-received short film Rome Festival, Giovanna Mezzogiorno He has made his directorial debut. She chose to talk about the marginalization she suffered when she gained 20 kilograms after carrying her twins, Leon and Zeno, who are now 12 years old. Cinema pushed her aside despite her enormous talent, but only because she was not “qualified” for it. prevailing aesthetic standards.

Film Festival, look at today’s report cards: singer Luisa Ranieri (10 years), Carolina Crescentini Morticia (5), Alda Dosanio no votes

The short film was inspired by Silvia Grilli, director of the weekly magazine Grazia (“After listening to Giovanna’s stories, I thought the interview was not enough,” she explains), and produced by Manuela Cacciamani in collaboration with Grazia and Bulgari. Starring Carolina Crescentini as an actress ostracized due to her weight gain. Next to her are Ambra Angiolini, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Fabio Volo, Marco Bonini, and agent Moira Mazzantini. Giovanna, 49, with a slim body and a very lively temperament, with movie and theater appointments, talks about the pain she experienced and her rebirth.

Does the short film represent her revenge against those who excluded her because she was overweight?

“No, I’m not vindictive. I wanted to tell my story that is similar to the stories of many other women who have been punished for not being physically perfect. I, almost 50 years old, have been very sick. “But for a girl, this kind of pressure can be devastating.”

Why did you decide to lose weight?

“Because unfortunately I allow myself to be influenced by my environment and society. I was crazy. So I embarked on an aggressive weight loss process that had serious health consequences. It was a weakness I regretted. In the end, they were able to lose twenty kilograms of my weight, but at what cost…”

Did you expect cinema to turn its back on you?

“Of course not. I also gained weight because of my fault. After the twins were born, I gave up on myself and neglected physical exercise. But I was surprised by the attitude of my environment.”

Was anyone close to you?

“No one, except the doctors who took care of me. Not even that actor whom I considered a brother but who disappeared into thin air when cinema began to exclude me and spin unfounded myths about me: she is sick, and will never return to normal… Even a cyst in her eye that was shown on a television program was tantamount to fueling evil. “Towards me.”

Didn’t you get support from other women too?

“Are we kidding? Women were more cruel than men. Women’s solidarity does not exist. It is a slogan we fill our mouths with because it is cool, and we flaunt it because it reminds us of the atmosphere of the time.”

But haven’t women made progress in liberating themselves from society’s assumptions?

“Not yet. They are the first slaves of the aesthetic dictatorship that demands perfection until the age of eighty.”

In short, he did not mention any names. Why?

“I haven’t done it yet. But one by one I know those who have ridiculed me, discriminated against me, and abused me. “Maybe I will change my mind in the future… They must feel uncomfortable in their seats.”

Have your kids watched the short?

“Yes, I also showed it to them so that they wouldn’t dare comment on the girls’ physical appearance. Now they are worried about feeding me. And if I eat, I do it for them too.”

What gave you the strength to start over?

“The spirit of resistance that saved me through all the difficult experiences of life. I have always moved forward with my head held high, I am a generous actress and have achieved excellent results. They didn’t let me work because I gained weight? Too bad for them.”

Why are there moments of irony in the short film?

“Even in the most difficult moments, you shouldn’t feel sorry for yourself.” Read the full article

On Il Messaggero