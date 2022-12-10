“I don’t want to say that…”, what she reveals about her boyfriend – Libero Quotidiano

“When it’s just me and him we’re so alike, we have the same values ​​and ideals, even the same goals”: Julia DellisGuest on Silvia Tovanen A very right On Canale 5, she spoke like this about her boyfriend, Carlo Gussalli Beretta. “He gives me an incredible charge and I do the same with him,” continued the influencer and former face of men and women -. A person from other times, he is very attentive and very present. Carl is different. I dream of collecting a lot of great moments and spending a lot of time there.”

De Lillis said she was “afraid of the challenge of sentences, but today I imagine wonderful things. I don’t want to say it out louda bit of superstition too, yeah.” When Tovanin mentioned De Lellis’ ex-friends, she didn’t name names. The most obvious reference was the ad Andrew Damantthat the influencer met during the experiment a men and women. However, he is not named. Julia said it was a “great memory” and explained that she had relationships with all of her exes. “With some of them it took a little longer, and with others it was easier,” he added.

Finally, when the presenter talks about the famous book “Hooters look good in everything”, written at the end of the story with Damante, Andrea is not even mentioned in that mess. Julia did not hide that she is proud of this book: “It was there A time I could not read it, now yeah, when i look at him i smile. Despite the suffering I got rid of with this book, there is always a smile when I re-read it or talk about it. I also have fond memories of that stage, though it wasn’t entirely happy.”