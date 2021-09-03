Hurricane Ida kills 46 in eastern America: 23 in New Jersey alone. Biden flies to Louisiana: “We are all united”

L ‘Hurricane Ida Especially victims in the Northeast. They rose 46 dead throughout the north-east, 23 solo songs in it New Jersey, The tail of the storm hit hard, causing severe damage and flooding. “At this time, I’m sorry that at least 23 New Jersey residents lost their lives in this storm,” the governor tweeted. Bill Murphy – Most of these deaths are survivors Stuck in their vehicles, Submerged in water. Let us pray with their families.

President of the United States today, Joe Biden, Will travel New Orleans, In Louisiana, To meet with local authorities and assess the damage caused by the hurricane that hit the south In the states. And in a speech White House The public opinion must be summoned more firmly to be addressed Climate change Also help the nation to deal with violent storms, floods and fires prevailing in the country. “My message to all victims is that we are all together – he said – the nation is here to help.”

Biden is expected to meet with the Democratic governor of Louisiana. John Bell Edwards, And visit other local authorities and a neighborhood Laplace, A community between the river Mississippi And the lake Ponsartrain People affected by the floods are trapped in their rooms. He also planned a tour to other harsh communities, including Lofit, Grand Isle, Port Forton e Laforch Parish, The head of the church there Archie Seyson He said 25 percent of homes in his community of 100,000 have disappeared or suffered catastrophic damage.