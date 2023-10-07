Hubble has discovered a strange and rare explosion in space

The Hubble Space Telescope has detected a very strange and rare explosion in space. Here’s what it’s about.

Hubble Space Telescope He observed a strange and very rare explosion of light in space. Scientists call this phenomenon “Bright, fast blue visual transient.” (LFBOT), and the strange thing is that it happened in a place that was not expected to be found, that is, far away from any galaxy. The point is that scientists still don’t know what exactly these elements are LFBOT.

A strange explosion of light in space

LFBOTs are among The brightest light events Known in the universe: They happen suddenly, like camera flashes. Only a few have been discovered since 2018. Currently, LFBOTs are discovered as frequently as once a year.

After its first discovery, the latest LFBOT has been observed by multiple telescopes. Nicknamed “The Finch,” the event revealed interesting features of LFBOT. It shined brightly and quickly reached peak brightness, fading within a few days, unlike supernovae, which take weeks or months to fade.

Unlike any LFBOT observed before, Hubble found that Finch is located between two nearby galaxies: about 50,000 light-years from a spiral galaxy and about 15,000 light-years from a smaller galaxy. It is assumed that these explosions are a rare type of supernova called Supernova core collapse. It will be about Of giant stars Which turns into a supernova and explodes quickly. All of the previous LFBOTs have been found in the spiral arms of star-forming galaxies, but the strangeness of the latter is that it has not been found in any galaxy.

