How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda: UK Start Time, 2022 French Open TV Channel and live

Roland Garros – This year only one man beat Carlos Alcaraz on clay and luckily the French Open put Sebastian Korda again against the Spaniard in the third round.

Korda knows how to get around at Roland Garros. Two years ago, he made it to the fourth round before bumping into Rafael Nadal, a man he liked so much that there is a family dog ​​with his name on it.

The American is a more mature player now. Then he had to make it through the playoffs, and while this time he’s a rated player and his expectations go beyond the third or fourth round, he’ll start this match as an important underdog.

At least he has a good muscle memory. The two met in Monte Carlo last month and Korda emerged victorious, followed by a stunning performance by Alcaraz in Barcelona and Madrid.

Alkaraz vs. Korda Date : Friday 27 May

: Friday 27 May time : Not before 7:45 PM GMT

: Not before 7:45 PM GMT place Court: Philippe Chatrier

Court: Philippe Chatrier Television : Eurosport 1 (Sky Channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521)

: Eurosport 1 (Sky Channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) Live in flowThe Discovery+ sports package is available online only for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year on Sky, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, Vodafone, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV

True, it was an odd match in very windy conditions, and Alcaraz has barely gotten back on his feet since his Miami win, but it nonetheless gives Korda some foundation for the self-confidence she will definitely need if she wants to. Overcome the aura around her. Spanish.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas nearly burst the bubble in the second round, serving up the match and was one point away from winning.

The Kars rushed to win the fourth and fifth sets, but it was four hours and 38 minutes of clashing so that the super teen must surely end up, despite the amount of running he also showed in the final set when he ran off the tram line across the field to pick up consecutive balls and then Winning the point suggested otherwise.

“It was a great point at the end of the fifth,” Alcaraz said.

“To be able to race like that and get the point like I did, that’s cool.”

He added, “Movement is something I work on a lot. I think it’s very important to move well on the court, tennis in general is really important. I’m working hard there, to move well.”

One of the things Ramos-Vinolas has done that many have struggled with is to take time off Alcaraz, something he can really only do by positioning himself on the pitch, where he lacks the natural strength to do so.

Korda should be able to challenge him at least in part, but Alcaraz couldn’t have challenged more differently than his first two runs against John Millman and Richard Gasquet, both challenging in their own way but not on the same planet as the No. 6 seed when it comes to hitting the ball.

It could also be a great opportunity. Not only is this the first time since her 2020 match with Nadal that Korda has played one of the top 10 players in a Slam tournament, but it is also likely to be the first time in 2022 that the French Open night tennis tournaments will host two real stars..

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost two sets on Tuesday night before coming back to win five sets, but it really wasn’t a classic race. Instead, the Friday night showdown between Alcaraz and Korda should at least offer long competitive points and the kind of highlights that such an opportunity deserves.

