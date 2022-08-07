Turin leads, 3-0 over Palermo

Grenades qualify for Round of 32: struggled in the first half and spread in the second against Rosanero: Radungic is the driver in the 3-0 grenade. Mocking Tuscans: Ferrari passes 2-1 . overtime

The Turin The stakes in the first half, versus a Palermo Passionate and hungry, but he passed the round of 32 in the Coppa Italia. Milinkovic-Savic’s saves and new player Radonec’s superb plays are crucial for the hosts, who won 3-0 and will face Citadel. Empoli Mocked in overtime: Tuscans, neutralized them on several occasions AlfonsoHe suffered a net defeat in the last minute of extra time: 2-1.

Turin Palermo 3-0

The two-faced Torino, with some difficulties in the first half and a high-level recovery, passes the round in the Coppa Italia and eliminates Palermo, who will receive Eugenio Corini as the new coach tomorrow. The start of the match is Rosanero, with a very Brunori inspiration: the striker, Italy’s top scorer in the calendar year, forces Milinkovic-Savic to make a superb save. Palermo came close to scoring in the 16th minute, but Elijah kicked badly. Toro struggles to deliver good balls to Sanabria, but their light is in Radonic: The Serbian, former Olympique de Marseille, has come close to scoring on two occasions and delivers exciting balls to his teammates. A scenario that was repeated in the second half, after an initial excitement caused by Floriano (Barra Milinkovic): Radonic himself inspired Lukic’s goal, who scored 1-0 in the 54th minute. The attacking winger was seen canceling his own goal by VAR five minutes later, but managed Immediately who made up for it: a win with a header and a grenade doubled in the 73rd minute, with a controversial glee at the referee. The genius and recklessness of Radungik. An instant action instead for Pellegri: he entered former Genoa and Milan and took the 3-0 win with a pass from Singo (79). The match has been processed and Toro has only to be limited to ball control: three of a kind in Palermo, in the round of 32 will meet Citadel. For victories, the eighth final against the Italian champion AC Milan.

Empoli Spal 1-2 dts

Great balance in the other match of the evening, with Spal poking fun at Empoli in the last minute of extra time. The game, which was very tactical at first, kicks off in half an hour: Grammy touches the goal with excellent diameter, hits a corner kick from Alfonso. The Ferrara goalkeeper, who grew up in the Inter youth teams, is the hero of his team and in the 39th minute he dodges the Arena goal that crosses Destro’s goal. The guests’ first chance arrives at 59 minutes: the former La Mantia comes face to face with Vicario, but shoots high. Also a mistake for Zanellato, with an inaccurate shot, while Empoli continues to include Alfonso: the goalkeeper is flawless again on Bagrami. Spal’s wall drops in the 80th minute and with just a push of a button: the white and blue defender still rejected the Tuscan number 10 result, but new player Campiaghi quickly reasserts the net. 1-0 Empoli, which only lasts two minutes: Dickmann’s shot hits Vicario and everything must be returned to the host. Castellani pushes his favorites and Parisi touches the goal in recovery, but goes into extra time, as the Tuscans touch the goal with Baldanzi and in protest of a possible penalty. Empoli leads the dances in extra time, although there are many young players at Tuscan Spring on the pitch, but at 120 minutes comes the insult: Arena leads SPAL 2-1. So it’s Ferrari who goes through the round and wins the comeback. Now they are waiting for the winner of the Genoa Benevento.