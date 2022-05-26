Vecino: "Shocked by what happened to Inter. Inzaghi told me..."

Matthias Vicino He has his say on what happened in the last months at Inter and beyond. The midfielder, whose contract expires on June 30, spoke on frequencies Sports 890 In Uruguay:I’m in Milan preparing things for tomorrow to go to the USA with the national team. This was the year I played the fewest minutes and collected the fewest minutes. At the beginning of the season, my idea was different, so I spoke with the coach and the club. When the company knew I wasn’t going to renew, it gave me fewer opportunities. I was surprised that the topic of going to Lazio came up, and I didn’t speak to anyone, not even to the coach I know (Sari, Ed) and of whom I have good memories. Now I’m thinking about the national team“.

Vecino then focused on his future after venturing at Inter: “I am open to various possibilities, and I am not closed to any tournament. It depends on the team project, what they want from me and what will be useful. I will decide at the beginning of the season. The major European leagues have really interested me. My agent handles several options in Italy, England, Spain, France and Germany. This is something that makes me proud. I will choose the next destination based on the club that wants me the most, and it will not be a choice based on the World Cup. I was shocked by what happened to Inter. At the beginning of the season, the manager told me that my contractual situation would not affect my workher words.