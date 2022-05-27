Sky, super sports weekend is coming

it will be Super Sport Weekend one scheduled Between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May on Sky and broadcast on NOW With a series of unmissable events for all fans. After Jose Mourinho’s Roma won the Europa League, they will be too Liverpool and Real Madrid To compete for the role of Queen of Europe in UEFA Champions League Final Scheduled for Saturday 28th May at 9pm at Stade de France in Paris, with live coverage on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. Also in Italy, there is still a judgment to be written in the return PKT Pisa Monza Series Final Final (in the first leg 2-1 for Brianza team) who will elect on Sunday 29 May the third and last team promoted to Serie A after Lecce and Cremonese. Live match broadcast from 8:30pm on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K, with original 4K HDR-HLG images, stunning and exclusive from a drone and with a view from the angle “two” cameras” which are entered in the Corner Kicks column.And again on Sunday at 7pm a date on Sky Sport Football for the return of the redemption/promotion match in French League 1 between Saint-Etienne and Auxerre (In the first leg 1-1) to determine who will play in the French Ligue 1 next season.

From football to engines, with Legend Race Weekend: On Sky and Stream NOW A long, adrenaline-filled weekend at the home of the sky drive. Everything is on track in Mugello’s Italian Grand Prix MotoGP: Sunday, May 29th live on Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sport Uno (also uncoded on TV8), Moto3 (11am), Moto2 (12.20pm) and MotoGP (2pm) races, plus motorcycle ewith Race 2 postponed from 5pm, engines running in Monte Carlo for Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco, live from 3pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 4K. Also on the right track formula 2 And Super Porsche Cup. Also on Sunday, the spotlight on NTT IndyCar in the US for the 106th edition of the Legendary Edition Indianapolis 500The race will start live from 6.45pm on Sky Sport F1.

And again, theAthletics with eugene stage of Wanda Diamond League (Saturday from 10pm on Sky Sports Arena) Football with the Heineken Champions Cup Final between Leinster and La Rochelle (Saturday from 5.45pm on Sky Sports Arena) Prime Minister Badil With semi-finals and finalsItaly’s flagship in Rome (Saturday and Sunday, live from 6pm on Sky Sports Tennis), and golf with the Senior PGA Championship (Sunday is the fourth and final day live from 9pm on Sky Sport Arena) and european karate. without forgetting NBA Basketball with the Eastern Conference Final between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat With Boston leading 3-2 in the series (Tonight’s Race 6 Live from 2.30 on Sky Sport NBA and Sunday Night’s Final always at 2.30 on Channel 209) to establish the team that will compete on the track at Golden State in the Finals on the show from June 2.