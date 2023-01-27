free Offers service E-mail Widely used for email private And professionalsThe reason is that for a while it was The most common way to open one Mail In Italy. but now Very famous site He begins to feel the weight of the years and their last events These days, while fixing the issue, it may prompt some users to switch to gmail. So let’s see How to switch from Free to Gmail In 2023, move emails, contacts, and send mail at the old address.

How to switch from Libero Mail to Gmail

origins free (How to unblock Libero mail) and her Success They have distant roots, which also explains why they are still used, especially by many professionals. The site was actually born in the early 90’s thanks to a collaboration between Olivetti And University of PisaThen the free service was introduced webmail And in a few years it was bought by Infostrada which made a box of Free mail for users. It came in the 2000s winds, who created the portal free, By combining sites ItaliaOnLine, it’s free And winds. Those were other years, not just because we danced stars Superman fan (or I will go up by Daniele Silvestri for those most connected to our rhythms), but also why gmail (b. 2004) yet to come (This is how Secret Mode works). So here it is that many users have created and satisfied used the Free accountbut over the years, with the advent of gmail and others services, the determinants became clearer. First there little space (only 1 GB) available, and after that several people complained about the Spam filter Not particularly effective ei Advertising banners very invasive. many of these They abandoned the historical service, but there are those who have not he could or wanted, Like them Action hey professionals, related to their postal address for business reasons. See also Xiaomi: Download the latest version of all MIUI apps | Download What in previous days They met related, Which led them to the extreme decision of switching to another service, such as Gmail. With 15 GB of the available free space, the Google service It is the most obvious and popular alternative, and the good news is that you will lose your account free And you can even use it for To communicate With your customers…but from Gmail! start browsers from your computer and go toGmail address Log in with your credentials or Create an accountin case you don’t have one In the upper right, click on the icon Gear shape In the window that appears, click View all settings It will open now settings A real, somewhat dense window of information in which it’s easy to get lost, but don’t worry Above, under writing settings, You see a series of writings. Click Accounts and import next to Check mail from other accountsClick Add an email account

A window with a yellow background will open. Enter your address Free email and click straight ahead In the next window, select the item Import emails from my other account (POP3) Click straight ahead Now you have to enter Username (your email address Libero) f password Under POP Server, enter popmail.libero.it next to Brings , Click the drop down menu and select 995 These selections mean that all messages on Libero will be moved to Gmail. If you want to leave a copy of the message on the server, you must specify imapmail.libero.it and port 993, and also put a check mark next to Leave a copy of the downloaded letter on the server Put a tick next to Always use a secure (SSL) connection when downloading mail A tip is also to put the check next to Apply label to incoming messagesso you can instantly identify arrivals from Libero e-mail Click Add accounts

Next is an important point, Gmail asks if you want it Send messages As if it were a libero address. If you do not want to continue using the Libero title because you want to get rid of it, click number (You can even change the selection later as we’ll see) Click straight ahead Click End See also Valve has yet to find a game that doesn't turn us on - Nerd4.life

How to transfer contacts from Libero Mail to Gmail

We’re fine with emails, but with i contacts in the address book? Years of work has resulted in a strong pillar, and you don’t want to lose it. Here’s how to import it into Gmail. sign in toFree email Click Address book (next to the Libero logo) Click the icon Three horizontal lines to the right of the directory name Under Import or Export, select export To determine csv file and choose Include distribution lists Click export a .csv file Now go up gmail In the upper right, clickicon to Square shape It consists of nine points Scroll down and tap Contacts

A new page will open. From the left panel, click It doesn’t matter Click Choose files Choose The .csv file you just downloaded, which should be called Contacts Click It doesn’t matter Now everyone Contacts In Libero’s address book they convert to that of Gmail

How to send mail with the old address

There is another point remained suspended. When we put a file Receive emails On Libero in Gmail we have decided not to send emails with our Libero account but with a Gmail account, precisely because we want set us free to free And Switch to Gmail. If we want to do this, it is possible that some Our connection there recognize And when we reply, we see an unknown email address, Delete our email Or block it due to some filters that block unknown senders. exist In two ways to work around this. The first is to put a file Auto answer On the Libero Mail, so that everyone who writes to us will be informed, on our end Free emailWe’ve changed the address. The second is Gmail setup They even send emails using the old address, and maybe notify them manually. Let’s see how to use it. See also Whatsapp, the birthday trick arrives: here's how it works Set the auto reply to Free sign in toFree email Click the gear icon Click Mail Settings Enable the Auto Reply item by activating the button on the right Type text in the message field to notify users that you’ve changed your address and they’ll get a reply from their new Gmail address Send emails from Gmail using the Libero Mail address If instead you want to write Gmail emails using your old Libero address, do the following. Go up gmail Click the icon Gear shape up on the right Click View all settings between the top row of entries below settings, specified Accounts and import next to Send the message asClick Add another email address

enter you old email address And if you want to put another name We advise you to deselect Treat as an alias Click next step entrance password From your old email address and in Username Put your email address Click Add accounts