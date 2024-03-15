March 15, 2024

The total solar eclipse will come, and it will be at night in broad daylight, let's see when and where

Gerald Bax March 15, 2024

Total solar eclipse

It looks like 2024 will be an unforgettable year for astronomy enthusiasts And everyone is fascinated by the secrets of the universe. Monday 8 AprilIn fact, an astronomical phenomenon of exceptional beauty and great scientific importance will occur: Total solar eclipse, nicknamed the Great North American Eclipse.

This unique event will provide a breathtaking celestial spectacle, which can be seen in full force on the route that will pass North America, from Mexico and the United States to Canada.

A solar eclipse occurs when… The moon comes between the Earth and the sunIt obscures the latter and its shadow falls on the surface of the Earth. During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely covers the sun, turning day into temporary night, and allowing observers located in specific areas of the planet to witness this charming phenomenon. to'Solar eclipse 2024 It will occur in a certain circumstance, where the Moon is at the point of maximum proximity to the Earth, only one day after perigee. This will make the apparent diameter of The moon is 5.5% larger than usualThis allows full coverage of the sun for a maximum of 4 minutes and 28.13 seconds in some locations.

Formation of a total solar eclipse
In addition to North America, the eclipse will be partially visible in remote areas such as… Svalbard In Norway and in Northwestern Spainproviding stunning views and creating favorable conditions for observing celestial objects such as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks.

It is recommended to observe the eclipse in complete safety Start with the naked eye: You should equip yourself with the right tools with approved filters to avoid vision problems.

