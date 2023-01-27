The lead designer only talks about the duration of the plot, that’s how many hours are needed – Multiplayer.it

Hogwarts Legacy It will be available from February 10, 2023 and many fans of the Harry Potter universe are eager to get their hands on this adventure. Many are also discovering how much time they will need to invest to see a little bit of everything the game has to offer, and it has already been pointed out that it will take about 80 hours to finish 100%. But how many hours are needed for the plot alone? To point them out is lead designer Kelly Murphy, who speaks for him 40 hours.

This is obviously an estimate, but it’s the amount of time the lead designer (who is obviously well informed on the entire Hogwarts Legacy) thinks it will take Complete the Hogwarts Legacy story in the first game. In other words, if you are familiar with the game, it could be a little faster, but most users who will be exploring Hogwarts and its surroundings for the first time will need more or less 40 hours to reach the end credits, without focusing too much on the secondary elements.

The numbers are in line with what we already found out through the leak of the official Hogwarts Legacy art book, which spoke of 35 hours. Murphy also adds that to see it all rest of the game It will take about a hundred hours. This number is higher than the one indicated by Alan Teo, one of the game’s directors, who talked about 80 hours.

Teo’s character referred to his last game, which is the amount of time required for someone who knows the game well. The 100 hours that Murphy refers to is instead an estimate of the average player’s experience.

As always, the number of hours varies greatly depending on how fast one is. Furthermore it, The number of hours is not directly proportional to the quality from the game. We’ll have to wait for the review to understand how good Hogwarts Legacy is.

