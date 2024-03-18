The applications on the smartphone are used several times a day, which is why there are those who appreciate personalizing them, having their own wallpaper that is easy to look at and matches their needs. It seems to be the latest trendBeige WhatsApp iconWhich goes well with any other colors and does not tickle the eye like regular light green. Here's how to activate beige mode in WhatsApp by changing the color of the icon.

Whatsapp changes color?

Recently, the feature of customizing app icons and logos has made a comeback. Classic Green tone What Whatsapp has kept since its inception is increasingly being replaced with different and unusual colors in screenshots Aesthetic Shared by many users. Among these, Beige colorIn the name of minimal aesthetic taste and neutral colors that guarantee elegance, order and maximum customizability.

Despite huge demand from users, WhatsApp It has not yet been officially suggested that the icon or its color can be changed. That's not to say it won't happen, given the interest in interface customization that's been marking the entire Meta lineup lately.

On Whastapp, for example, it is possible to choose between light and dark mode (also useful for not tiring your eyes too much at night) and indeed there may be news on this point, but there is no new color for the app logo. Despite this, switching to beige mode is completely possible and safe.

How to activate beige mode for the icon

As previously mentioned, however Activate beige mode for the WhatsApp icon It is not possible to rely on the settings of the official application, which does not allow this at the present time. Therefore we must Use of external applicationsspecializes in customizing icons on your smartphone.

These apps do not interfere at all in the working of Whatsapp (nor in the related data), but simply change its aesthetics on your smartphone. Compared to older platforms, those now circulating in stores offer a wide choice, with an impeccable visual presentation and many ready-made icons to choose from.

Stay on the theme of WhatsApp logo, one of the most used applications Nova Launcheravailable in most mobile hardware stores, which allows you to activate the notorious beige mode very easily.

How we do

for every Change the color of the WhatsApp icon And turning beige with Nova Launcher is enough Install it for free From your store, launch it and from the app drawer select Whatsapp. Then, just select the beige pencil and you're done. Alternatively, you can also change the color by simply holding down the Whatsapp icon and selecting it (always after installing the application for this purpose).

Obviously, the same procedure applies to all applications dedicated to personalization, which often also allow you to choose text fonts, colors, creative backgrounds, etc. By searching the web, you can easily find tutorials on how to make them Custom logosIn addition to the many digital artists who work with it.

The only precaution is to carefully check the app before installing it – and only do it yourself Official sources Such as the Play Store and Apple Store – and perhaps also check other user reviews, permissions required, and a description of how it works.

News coming soon, new colors for the app theme

It is not yet possible to obtainBeige WhatsApp icon Without external applications, but it should soon be possible to activate the interface mode for this and other colors. In addition to Dark and light modeIn fact, Whatsapp seems to be adding others to improve the user experience.

The 2.24.10.70 beta for iPhone often contains this new feature, with options ranging from blue, pink, purple, and many other colors. If novelty is appreciated, it is very likely that it will be introduced in the first useful updates.