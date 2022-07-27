Knights of the Old Republic game banned, postponed indefinitely, Bloomberg – Nerd4.life

Big problems in Aspyr’s house Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Editionthe interesting project exclusively for PS5 and PC, which was apparently postponed indefinitelyWith the current development pause Pending resolution of various internal issues, according to Bloomberg.

Based on what was stated before Jason Schreyer from BloombergAnd, according to internal sources that have been questioned, the Aspyr Media team appears to be in trouble at the moment, with uncertainty about how to implement the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Project.

Apparently art director Jason Minor and design director Brad Prince were too suddenly firedBoth later this month, development is now in complete disarray. In a series of meetings throughout July, Aspyr managers told developers that the project should be halted, while the company looked for new people to keep working.

It seems that on June 30, 2022, Aspyr has prepared one experimental From the game, a “vertical section” is able to show its contents and characteristics, to be presented to Lucasfilm Ltd and Sony, partners of the project. The developers were completely confident in what they had achieved and were confident in the results of the demo, so the development of events surprised everyone.

The following week, Aspyr fired its design director and art director, neither of which has officially commented, but the second, based on some social media posts, hinted that the dismissal came in a surprising and unexpected way.

According to a source close to the topic, who followed the discussions going on within the team, it appears that the demo required a disproportionate amount of resources, time and money to complete and that the current course of the project Not really sustainable by the team. Another problematic point is the timeline, with predictions of development times somewhat flawed: while the team’s official line was, previously, the fact of being able to release the game by the end of 2022, the developers reported that a longer release period is likely to be 2025.

One of the biggest surprises was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake on the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, as it was presented with a teaser trailer as a PS5 and PC (Thunderstorm) exclusive. The project immediately seemed like a huge leap in quality for Aspyr, up until that point it was primarily specialized in transportation and development support. She recently had help from Saber Interactive, but it seems that it wasn’t enough to solve the problems, at least according to reports from Bloomberg.