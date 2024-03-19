How to display your Mac on a TV screen: Very simple procedure, just a few steps

Whether you choose a wireless solution or a direct wired connection, displaying your Mac on your TV only takes a few steps.

In an era where Streaming digital content And the Multimedia sharing It has become an integral part of our daily lives, as we can easily display our Mac on the screen television It is an opportunity that many would like to take advantage of.

Whether you're watching a movie, sharing photos with friends and family, or simply working on a larger screen, The ease with which you can expand or duplicate your screen Follower Your Mac on a TV This is surprising.

The most efficient solutions are offered by modern screen reproduction technologies equipped with the latest TVs. However, if you find yourself in a home without… Smart TVBut there are several extensions that can help the user in this matter: With modern accessories For screen reproduction, right down to good old cables, there is no shortage of solutions.

AirPlay, Chromecast, and traditional methods: Connecting your Mac to your TV has never been easier

The first method to consider is usage BroadcastIt is a technology built into all Apple devices and allows content to be transferred wirelessly. If you own one AirPlay compatible smart TV Or a device like Apple TV, you're already halfway there. First and foremost, you need to make sure that your Mac and TV are working Connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Next, it is necessary Go to Settings then go to “Displays”, At this point, choose your TV from the list of available AirPlay options. Once here, you can choose whether you want to mirror your Mac's screen to your TV or simply extend it, turning your TV into a second screen.

Another valid option, especially for those who do not have a TV equipped with AirPlay, is to use Chromecast. This device allows you to cast content directly from Chrome to your TV screen. All you need is a MacBook and ChromeCast On the same Wi-Fi network. This method is especially useful for displaying browser tabs, making it easier to share web content on a larger screen.

But what if it was a TV It does not support over-the-air broadcasting And don't have tools like ChromeCast available? No problem. Modern Macs come with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can easily connect to most TVs Using a USB-C adapter (or lightning strike 3) HDMI.

However, if your MacBook is a model Elderly people And equipped with Small monitor standthey exist too transformers for this configuration. Once the cable is connected, you may need to go to Settings, then back to Display to fine-tune the resolution and display settings.