Is Horizon Forbidden West a new departure for PlayStation on PC?

Forbidden Horizon West I just landed Computer With an exceptional conversion by Nixxes: a highly polished and well-optimized work that can be considered such A new starting point for PlayStation And its multi-platform strategy.

Sony has been talking about this for some time through the current head of SIE, Hiroki Totoki, according to which PlayStation should push the cross-platform approach as well and above all in order to… Improving profit marginsWhich is currently a big problem for the Japanese company.

Obviously the ideal situation would be to be able to reorganize the first-party production pipeline to make this possible It will be released simultaneously on PS5 and PCIt is precisely from this point of view that the extraordinary cleanliness that we talked about in the Horizon Forbidden West review can attest to the feasibility of this approach.

Facing a different mindset, one that welcomes the principle of cross-platform development as an essential step in PlayStation Studios' production processes, it will be possible to improve timing and reach a situation where Games can debut at the same time On Sony console and on Steam.