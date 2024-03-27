March 27, 2024

Is Horizon Forbidden West a new departure for PlayStation on PC?

Forbidden Horizon West I just landed Computer With an exceptional conversion by Nixxes: a highly polished and well-optimized work that can be considered such A new starting point for PlayStation And its multi-platform strategy.

Sony has been talking about this for some time through the current head of SIE, Hiroki Totoki, according to which PlayStation should push the cross-platform approach as well and above all in order to… Improving profit marginsWhich is currently a big problem for the Japanese company.

Obviously the ideal situation would be to be able to reorganize the first-party production pipeline to make this possible It will be released simultaneously on PS5 and PCIt is precisely from this point of view that the extraordinary cleanliness that we talked about in the Horizon Forbidden West review can attest to the feasibility of this approach.

Facing a different mindset, one that welcomes the principle of cross-platform development as an essential step in PlayStation Studios' production processes, it will be possible to improve timing and reach a situation where Games can debut at the same time On Sony console and on Steam.

Novelty factor

Currently, conversions of PlayStation exclusives to PC arrive a year or two after the original launch, making them not cost much and thus the profit margin is excellent, but The numbers collected on Steam are very different Compared to those recorded at release on PS4 and PS5.

Achieving simultaneous launch would completely change the scenario: production costs would be consolidated and optimized, however The novelty factor can double sales Therefore, it has an important impact on the results.

See also  Samsung One UI 6 with Android 14 also arrives on the Galaxy Tab S8, S9, A54 and A52

Practically this is what happened and is happening with Helldivers 2, but the “bigger”: can you imagine the potential Marvel's Spider-Man 3 potentially arriving simultaneously on PS5 and PC? In your opinion, is this the path that Sony should follow, or are there problems that make it difficult to follow? Let's talk about.

