How they change the world

One is a technology, the other is a fundamental topic of the modern era: let’s see together how cloud computing and the IoT sector are changing the way we manage and interact with the world around us.

Today we want to talk with you about two hot topics in the period of the technological revolution we are living in. We will try to treat everything objectively and give some technical hints, so that those who read this article can get their own idea based on the concepts that we will also present.

What is cloud computing

Cloud computing is a computing model that allows users to access computing resources. Its Italian translation is actually Services in the cloudwhich indicates a real one Providing services provided at the request of the supplier to the end user via the Internet. Services are, for example, the storage, processing or transmission of data.

Contrary to popular belief, cloud computing is not a new technology. Just think of Sun Microsystems, which has been working on these resources since the 1980s.

To give some technical information, three basic types of services can be distinguished clouds:

Sass (Software as a service) – application software created by the manufacturer and made available directly or through third parties, using remote methods such as a web application. Then use software installed on a remote server. Its development in the mobile sector was released in May 2020 under the name Cloud service application (CSA);

(Data as a service) – data is only made available via the web, making it available in different formats and different applications as if it were located on the local disk; Haas (Hardware as a service) – The user sends data to a computer, which is processed by other computers that are supplied and returned to the initial user.

These three main services can be combined with other services:

Bass (Platform as a service) – Instead of one or more individual programs, you can run a remote software platform e.g Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.

The Internet of things – The Internet of things or The Internet of things, is a new word that describes the connection of physical objects with the digital world. Used in the world of communications and information technology, It refers to the extension of the Internet into the world of tangible things and placeswhich acquires its own Digital identity So that it can communicate with other objects in the network and be able to provide services to users.

It’s aboutThe evolution of Web 3.0 itself. There are many applications and potential challenges facing it. A strong example of this is home automation (smart home). Voice assistants have become a staple in the homes of less skeptical people, and are able to convince those who have doubts. Alexa, Google Home, Siri, many varieties, and many everyday apps. Hence, car entertainment systems, video surveillance, electronic health, and many other sectors. There is no doubt that the Internet of Things is changing our lives.

There is no doubt that all technological developments throughout history have led to improvements and negative consequences. The invention of the wheel itself led to a strong environmental pollution problem today. The same applies to cloud computing and the Internet of Things. It is up to us to use it correctly and understand, through knowledge, what its potential is and where it should not be exceeded.

We’ve analyzed some of what’s been said so far, and here are our conclusions:

Cloud computing – pros and cons

Scalability: Can be adapted to the needs of a single application;

Availability: Cloud computing is available 24/7, which means you never have to go without service;

Seller dependency: Obviously, companies using cloud computing depend on the service provider.

about this subject safety There is undoubtedly a double aspect, if on the one hand cloud computing provides many advanced features for data protection, on the other hand cyber attacks are becoming increasingly advanced and distinct. As is the case in everyday reality, it is not impossible to get theft or data breach.

Internet of Things – pros and cons

Improve efficiency;

Improve security;

Customize products and services;

innovation.

the it costs As is the case with cloud computing, the Internet of Things in general is also vulnerable to cyber attacks of various types.

There is no doubt that both cloud computing and the Internet of Things present a variety of advantages and weaknesses for businesses. It is IT sectors that must evaluate requirements before deciding whether and in what quantity to adopt these technologies.