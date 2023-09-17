Sayings of Filippo Bicilia

In a video he posted on Instagram, Filippo Peccilia confirmed the broadcast of the winter version of Temptation Island.

Temptation Island returns to the air with a winter edition

Everything, from name to location, is still to be decided, but to administrationHe was the one who thanked Mediaset, Fasciano and Maria De FilipeAnd I give him this opportunity:

“Hey guys, good evening everyone. So, the news I’m about to give you has been read, written and denied. In short, today I can finally make it official and I’m more than happy to do so so we don’t have to continue this.” I don’t know how to play the winter version of Temptation Island or whether Temptation Winter will connect to the program, but we’ll find out soon, I’ll be there! This is an honor for me. Taking to the field during Mediaset’s winter schedule is “really fun for me. So I’d like to thank Mediaset, Fascino, and Maria for confirming the signing below.”

“What can I tell you? Surely you too are wondering but what will it be like? Where? How? But Benito? But fire? Guys, we’ll find out later. In the meantime, I’m imagining. See you soon!”

