“From the street to the stage” – RAI Press Office

The second appointment with “From Street to Stage”, the TV show hosted by Nek that brings the colorful world of street artists to television, broadcast on Tuesday, February 27 at 9:20 pm on Rai 2. Gabriele Cirelli and Francesca Vialdini will be “important passersby” for the episode and will support the studio audience in choosing the three best acts of the evening. The selected artists will go straight to the final with the top first performers and will compete to win the award for Best Street Artist in Italy.

Accompanied by the band maestro Luca Chiaravalli on stage, the buskers will share with the audience their skills related to every art form, from music to singing, from dancing to juggling, and will dazzle viewers with extraordinary performances within a single studio that recreates the exhilarating atmosphere. One of the most beautiful squares. Each of them, in addition to their talent, carries with them a personal story, sometimes poignant, sometimes whimsical or funny.

Last week's finalists were Argentine singer Paula Torres, aerial dance duo Rainmakers and shadow puppet artist Mateo Fraziano.

Produced by Rai – Prime Time Entertainment Directorate in collaboration with Stand by me, and directed by Maurizio Bagnosat, the program represents a valuable showcase for singers, musicians and street artists, giving them the opportunity to perform and tell their stories in the largest square in Italy. , the television.

“From Street to Stage” is an original idea by Carlo Conti, written by Emanuele Giovannini, Leopoldo Ciano, Giona Peduzzi, Maria Grazia Gicenti, Simona Iannicelli, Andrea Cancellario, Luca Pellegrino. Produced by Rai – Prime Time Entertainment Directorate in association with Stand By Me, edited by Daniela Di Mario, and for Stand By Me, by Francesco Storlis. Rai Executive Producer: Roberta Bellagamba. Stand By Me Executive Producer: Claudia Santilio. The direction is Maurizio Bagnosat.