eFootball 2022, version 1.0.0 finally has a release date – Nerd4.life

there Version 1.0.0 to eFootball 2022 Finally a date Exit: It will be available from April 14th. Konami announced it on Twitter, revealing some of the innovations that will be introduced in the new version of the soccer game.

At the top of Metacritic’s 2021 worst games rankings, eFootball 2022 was unfortunately not a successful experience for the Japanese house, which with this revolution risked the brand to squander the extraordinary popularity it has gained over the years through Peace.

Either way, the developers are confident they can change direction, thanks to many reactions Many users have worked on a design that is more solid and fun for gamers, but it is only the first step in a path that no one knows how long and complex.

In this sense, Konami has announced the addition of a file Dream Team Modeformerly introduced as creative teamPlayers will be able to build their own team and challenge the team of other users from all over the world.

“Since v0.9.0 release, we have received a lot of feedback from you, which has been crucial for Game improvement. Our goal has always been to create a “new football game” that will entertain all its users, and your advice has pushed us further and further towards this goal,” says the official website.

“We assure you that We will continue to improve and update The game even after the release of v1.0.0, to create a more immersive digital football experience for everyone. As always, your feedback is an essential part of this process, so keep sharing it with us.”

At the same time, the team apologized for the delay in updating the mobile version of eFootball 2022: “The development team is working on the mobile version to ensure that it is of the highest quality at launch, like our truly beloved users deserve.”