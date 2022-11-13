November 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Hong Kong businessman wins record truffle that sells for 184,000 euros at the 23rd World Alba White Truffle Auction

Hong Kong businessman wins record truffle that sells for 184,000 euros at the 23rd World Alba White Truffle Auction

Lorelei Reese November 14, 2022 2 min read

Grenzan Camphor The 23rd edition of the global white truffle auction in Alba, the major charitable event organized by the regional Cavour in Piedmontes Enoteca, was held on the afternoon of Sunday 13 November.

Today’s protagonist, the last batch of 700 g Trivola to which, surprisingly, was added a second sample extracted in the morning from 250 g – given by Mario Abril, President of the Federation of Piedmontese Trevelao Societies – flown to Hong Kong for a record sum of $1.5 million Hong Kong, equivalent to 184 thousand euros: to win it, a generous local businessman.

Moreover, in the dining room in Grinzane, the hammer was dropped for three more exquisite specimens of Alba White Truffle, respectively 150, 255 and 330 grams, which went to businessman Cherasco Mariano Costamagna, to an anonymous donor from London connected to a reporter in the dining room in Grinzane, and to the businessman Guido Borghi of Varese.

Moreover, as part of the initiative proposed by the CRC Donare Foundation, represented by the President of the CRC Foundation Ezio Raviola, to give away the last piece of the auction “Barolo en Primeur”, the 15th barrier of the nebbiolo, from which in 2025 there will be about 300 A bottle of luxury Barolo DOCG, sold in Hong Kong’s dining room for €64,000.

From 1999 to today, the total of the group has exceeded the ceiling of six million euros (specifically 6,343,900), allocated to solidarity projects in Italy and the world.

Gazzetta Alba sign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Riccardo Guarnieri, accompanied by Gloria Nicoletti, warns: the photos

November 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How much does Tiziano Ferro earn? The amazing characters of the guest singer at Verissimo

November 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Evolution and success numbers

November 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

(Video) Marche earthquake, incredible video of seismic wave propagation »ILMETEO.it

November 14, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Pensions: Work is underway on incentives for those who postpone their exit

November 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Hong Kong businessman wins record truffle that sells for 184,000 euros at the 23rd World Alba White Truffle Auction

November 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

It just happened today, November 13, 1946. The first artificial snow in history, on Mount Greylock in America «3B Meteo

November 14, 2022 Karen Hines