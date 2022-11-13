Hong Kong businessman wins record truffle that sells for 184,000 euros at the 23rd World Alba White Truffle Auction

Grenzan Camphor The 23rd edition of the global white truffle auction in Alba, the major charitable event organized by the regional Cavour in Piedmontes Enoteca, was held on the afternoon of Sunday 13 November.

Today’s protagonist, the last batch of 700 g Trivola to which, surprisingly, was added a second sample extracted in the morning from 250 g – given by Mario Abril, President of the Federation of Piedmontese Trevelao Societies – flown to Hong Kong for a record sum of $1.5 million Hong Kong, equivalent to 184 thousand euros: to win it, a generous local businessman.

Moreover, in the dining room in Grinzane, the hammer was dropped for three more exquisite specimens of Alba White Truffle, respectively 150, 255 and 330 grams, which went to businessman Cherasco Mariano Costamagna, to an anonymous donor from London connected to a reporter in the dining room in Grinzane, and to the businessman Guido Borghi of Varese.

Moreover, as part of the initiative proposed by the CRC Donare Foundation, represented by the President of the CRC Foundation Ezio Raviola, to give away the last piece of the auction “Barolo en Primeur”, the 15th barrier of the nebbiolo, from which in 2025 there will be about 300 A bottle of luxury Barolo DOCG, sold in Hong Kong’s dining room for €64,000.

From 1999 to today, the total of the group has exceeded the ceiling of six million euros (specifically 6,343,900), allocated to solidarity projects in Italy and the world.