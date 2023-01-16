Honda Jazz update

there Honda Jazz It is a small car with the latest generation, which arrived in Europe in 2020, has improved a lot thanks to the complete safety equipment, and also offers a hybrid system that is very suitable especially in the city. After more than two years, the Japanese company has decided to revamp the Jazz range, introducing some aesthetic and equipment innovations, updates to the e:HEV hybrid powertrain, which is now even more powerful, and a new version called Advance Sports. Early sale 2023.

> Pictured above is the new Advance Sport version.

Specifically, fixtures Progressing And elegance It features a more pronounced grille design and polished-bottom headlights. Changes were also made to the front bumper and rear fascia, which were now more sculpted, with more machined lower parts, to give the car a more aggressive look. New color alloy wheels available on Advance. Moving on to the interiors, the Advance and Elegance trim levels now boast renewed colours, materials and finishes.

There is, too Honda Jazz CrossstarThe version, which looks like a crossover thanks to its plastic protection and roof rails, has a series of new features that make it even more aggressive. The grille features a honeycomb design, and the bumper features silver inserts, with matching side skirts. The novelties are complemented by the renewed finish of the alloy wheels and the new Fjord Mist Blue body color. The seat upholstery was also revised, with refreshed dashboard and door details, and new finishes for the dashboard, center console, and steering wheel.

> Above Jazz Crossstar.

New release Advance Sports from Honda Jazz It has a particularly sporty look. It is available in Urban Gray and features an eye-catching front bumper, grille, gloss black side mirrors and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Advance Sport benefits from seats finished in a combination of black faux leather and gray faux leather, a new three-spoke steering wheel (other versions are two-spoke), with a center armrest and door panels with yellow contrast stitching. This version also benefits from a slightly revised trim; Front spring stiffness has been reduced by 8% while the rear spring has been increased by 20% and stiffer shock absorbers have been added to improve dynamic qualities.

updates for Honda Jazz 2023 They also affected the e: HEV hybrid powertrain, which consists of two electric motors and a petrol engine. The e:HEV system, according to the manufacturer, has greater efficiency, drivability and greater power output. The electric traction motor has 14 hp more, delivering a total power of 122 hp, while the power of the internal combustion engine, acting as a generator, has been increased by 8 kW (11 hp), bringing it to a peak of 107 hp. With a torque of 131 Nm. The engineers also revised the transmission, to ensure better fluidity and drivability. To further differentiate the Advance Sport from the rest of the range, the throttle mapping has been modified to improve responsiveness.

Also new to i Driver assistance systems (ADAS), with its high-resolution wide-angle camera providing a better view of the area around the vehicle, to recognize edges without boundaries or road markings. The Traffic Assist system has been updated to provide steering assistance.