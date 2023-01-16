TaTaTu chooses Giglio Group (+5%) to run its e-commerce business

In Piazza Affari, Giglio Group, a “multi-channel solution” company listed on the STAR-Euronext Milan tranche of the Stock Exchange Italiana, jumped more than 5%. Today’s purchases follow today’s communications from the company that, through its 100% subsidiary IBox, has signed an e-commerce management services contract with TaTaTu, the social network based on data sharing and the “circular economy”.

The commercial agreement stipulates that the Giglio Group will manage TaTaTu eCommerce on a global level with logistics and after-sales support.

In particular, the agreement provides for: management and development of the online store. Manage the logistics and delivery of goods, shipments and payments on a national and international level; store management; brand management; Multilingual customer service (Italian and English); Policy management returns.

Thanks to this agreement, Ibox SA will develop and manage the TaTaTu e-commerce portal worldwide, from digital strategy to end-user delivery, allowing for supply expansion, efficiency in terms of shipping costs, speeding up Internet sales, but also the production of a TaTaTu signed product line.

“This agreement was signed with the aim of making TaTaTu an established reality of the circular economy, with the potential for users to find thousands of products also payable in TTU Coin.” Comments Andrea Iervolino, CEO and Founder of TaTaTu. “The agreement with a company like Giglio Group shifts product offering to e-commerce. TaTaTu to the next step, improving its management and logistics.”