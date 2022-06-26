History of X MAS. Don’t forget.

We present the God Save the Vintage video showing the history of X MAS during WWII, introducing the establishments of the Special Corps, talking about the “Hogs” or Lenta Corsa Torpedoes, the MAS, the steamboat raid, and the operations of the “Gamma Men”, i.e. underwater raiders .

All this was then supported by the operations of the Secret Intelligence Service of the Royal Navy, in which, unfortunately, there were also spies. The attacks are shown first in Gibraltar, then in Souda, then in Alexandria and Algiers. We remember the exploits of Borghese, Mocata and Durand de la Penne.

A short but heroic story worth remembering.



