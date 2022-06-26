June 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

History of X MAS. Don’t forget.

Karen Hines June 26, 2022 1 min read

We present the God Save the Vintage video showing the history of X MAS during WWII, introducing the establishments of the Special Corps, talking about the “Hogs” or Lenta Corsa Torpedoes, the MAS, the steamboat raid, and the operations of the “Gamma Men”, i.e. underwater raiders .

All this was then supported by the operations of the Secret Intelligence Service of the Royal Navy, in which, unfortunately, there were also spies. The attacks are shown first in Gibraltar, then in Souda, then in Alexandria and Algiers. We remember the exploits of Borghese, Mocata and Durand de la Penne.

A short but heroic story worth remembering.

cable
Thanks to our Telegram channel, you can stay updated with new articles from economic scenarios.

⇒ record Immediately


minds

ScenariEconomici.it دعم Support

Among the media now fully aligned with the authority’s news releases, economic scenarios remain a voice that provides free and independent opinions. Help us grow and introduce ourselves, whether by sharing our content or by making a donation, if you want to. Thank you!

PayPal

See also  Incredible profits for energy companies, we tax them and give 200 euros to the poor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

If people prefer Uber, there is a reason for that. Taxi drivers have to question themselves. “The Turn” (F. Artusa)

June 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

When it arrives, what are the requirements and amounts

June 25, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Low pay and long shifts

June 25, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Govt re-infection 8.4%. Loneliness is a positive – health

June 26, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

History of X MAS. Don’t forget.

June 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jessica Melina: age, height, origins, children and work

June 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Japan recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in history in June «3B Meteo

June 26, 2022 Karen Hines