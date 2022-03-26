March 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"He's not like Liao, he's critical of the team"

“He’s not like Liao, he’s critical of the team”

Mirabelle Hunt March 26, 2022 2 min read

During Radio targetbroadcast on Kiss Kiss Naplesformer football player in Naples And the Juventus Jose AltafiniAbout the defeat he sufferedItalia against the fruit salad. The former blue striker did not utter the words to the players who took to the field and identified them.Half the playersIn regards to the Scudetto, Altafini see one Really close fight At the top, which can be resolved as soon next roundat any Naples will faceAtalanta In Bergamo and there Juventus will hostInter.

Eliminate Italy? “The problem is the source. They used to buy it Van Basten And the GullitNow, this is no longer the case. All the owners of Italy deep voiceAnd the Nobody blows their headsAnd the They shot at forty angles and only sticks I was dangerous. Look at the other national teams, they understand wild beasts, here they are Half the players. Today we buy players fromAfricaWho are also good look Tomori to me Milanbut there are a few really strong people. Maldini Make super workthey lost a key player in this role and buy two. As previously Naples With Osimenewhich is not like Liao. Liao Comes into play and looks do you a favorOsimhen is not, He fights a lot for the team“.

Better than him or Vlahovic? “Both Possibly very powerful. Scudetto? “With someone like Coulibaly in defense, Championship in handbut so far I think so All top four can make it happen. The key will be there The next day“.

See also  Naples, back to Castel Volturno for Insigne, Meret and Di Lorenzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Inquiry about Juventus salaries, calculations are useless: two more Bianconeri have been heard

March 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Ebola, fear in the UK: a woman hospitalized

March 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

From Turinese to quidditch Europeans

March 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

“Thanks from the city”

March 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

A year before the baptism of the new age of Ridolfi. Resumption of flights at Forli Airport

March 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

With holoride technology, the journey becomes virtual

March 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

If you suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and over the age of forty, you should not eat these foods

March 26, 2022 Karen Hines