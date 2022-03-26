“He’s not like Liao, he’s critical of the team”

During Radio targetbroadcast on Kiss Kiss Naplesformer football player in Naples And the Juventus Jose AltafiniAbout the defeat he sufferedItalia against the fruit salad. The former blue striker did not utter the words to the players who took to the field and identified them.Half the playersIn regards to the Scudetto, Altafini see one Really close fight At the top, which can be resolved as soon next roundat any Naples will faceAtalanta In Bergamo and there Juventus will hostInter.

Eliminate Italy? “The problem is the source. They used to buy it Van Basten And the GullitNow, this is no longer the case. All the owners of Italy deep voiceAnd the Nobody blows their headsAnd the They shot at forty angles and only sticks I was dangerous. Look at the other national teams, they understand wild beasts, here they are Half the players. Today we buy players fromAfricaWho are also good look Tomori to me Milanbut there are a few really strong people. Maldini Make super workthey lost a key player in this role and buy two. As previously Naples With Osimenewhich is not like Liao. Liao Comes into play and looks do you a favorOsimhen is not, He fights a lot for the team“.

Better than him or Vlahovic? “Both Possibly very powerful. Scudetto? “With someone like Coulibaly in defense, Championship in handbut so far I think so All top four can make it happen. The key will be there The next day“.