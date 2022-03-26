March 26, 2022

Gazzetta - Inchiesta stipendi Juve, i conti non tornano: sentiti altri due bianconeri

Inquiry about Juventus salaries, calculations are useless: two more Bianconeri have been heard

Mirabelle Hunt March 26, 2022 2 min read

Also after Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro were heard yesterday afternoon in the Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the ‘Prisma’ investigation

After Dybala was also heard, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro appeared yesterday in the Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the “Prisma” investigation which sees among the suspects the leaders of Juventus for billing non-existent transactions and false communications from listed companies. Gazzetta dello Sport wrote of the new line of investigation linked to the “salary gambit”: “FIFA President Gabriel Gravina will also be heard on the same topic: a hearing is already scheduled in Rome on 2 April.”

We need to rebuild the agreements signed to cut and delay salary payments for four months during the pandemic: “According to the prosecution, this was not a waiver but only a deferment (3 months out of 4) and the payment agreement softened over time was in the context of that for the cut, so everything had to be recorded in the 2019-20 donation. The agreement will then be renegotiated in 2020-2021, not collectively but individually through special actions that were found to have a significant impact in Wednesday’s searches in the offices of some law firms and sports prosecutors. It remains to be understood how this money was calculated and whether all agreements were duly registered in the league. Many but not all of these special writings have been found: there is a suspicion, by one specialist’s admission (as stated in a recent research decree), that some of them were destroyed as soon as their collateral function had been exhausted (as it would have) happened to The famous “Cristiano Ronaldo card”, never found).

Sports penalties? “The Fifa Prosecutor has not yet acted, but it is not excluded that these new accusations of spurious accountability may also open a new front in terms of sporting justice, with the risk of fines or, in the extreme case, of penalty points.“.

