Heroes of Middle-earth is EA’s new mobile RPG – Nerd4.life

Electronic Arts today announced a new partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of Saul Zaentz to develop The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earthnew Free-to-play portable RPG Coming this year, duringSummer 2022.

The game has been referred to as a “Strategic, Social, and Competitive Experience” by Electronic Arts, so it’s probably an RPG with it. Strategic Elements and social relations of a kind, clearly centered around the fantasy world created by Tolkien.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Saul Zaentz and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile RPGs,” said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts. “The team is full of fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and every day they bring their immense passion and talent together to deliver an authentic experience for players.



Electronic Arts x Middle-earth Enterprises, Collaboration Photo

The combination of HD graphics, cinematic animation and stylized art immerses players in a Middle-earth fantasy where they will compete with their favorite characters. “

“We are excited to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game exclusively inspired by Middle-earth as depicted in the literary works of JRR Tolkien to his fans,” said Frederica Drotos, Head of Branding and Licensing at SZC’s Middle East. land companies. “It is an honor to work with the talented team at Capital Games, whose knowledge and love of history is evident throughout the game.”

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will focus heavily on storytelling and will have Turn-based combat system. Other features include “deep collecting systems,” possibly referring to an internal crafting system to upgrade weapons and armor, and a large roster of characters from the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The title in question is also the first EA-developed mobile game inspired by the plots, places, characters, and history of literary works of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The Lord of the Rings: Middle-earth heroes must enter Regional beta test Limited this summer.